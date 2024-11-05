US tech giants signal optimism for Sino-US AI cooperation

Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), expressed "optimism" on the future of Sino-US cooperation in AI, despite geopolitical tensions. While acknowledging challenges such as changing geopolitical landscapes, investment restrictions, and heightened regulatory compliance requirements, Allen believes both countries, as two global AI superpowers, will find a way to collaborate.

US-based tech giants are showcasing their latest technologies in chip design, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving during the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo. They include AMD, Qualcomm, Synopsys and Dell.

Companies from both countries will "find a narrow way forward" on AI cooperation, Allen told a forum on "Artificial Intelligence Empowering New Industrialization."

The CIIE's special AI zone is a platform for US firms to showcase their innovative products and technologies. Synopsys, a first-time CIIE exhibitor, is a leading electronic design automation company that provides essential tools for silicon design and verification.



Meng Pu, Qualcomm China's president, said the company is deeply integrating with Chinese partners to offer 5G and AI techs. As a CIIE exhibitor every year, Qualcomm showcases technologies in smartphones, computers and connected vehicles and views huge market potential brought by generative AI.

Globally, generative AI can bring a market size of US$2.6 to US$4.4 trillion annually in the future. We are in the initial stages of a generative AI wave, Gao told the fourm.

China has now over 4,500 core AI firms nationwide, as the No. 2 country worldwide in AI industry revenue. AI has a wide range of applications in industrial and other sectors in China, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.