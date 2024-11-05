﻿
Biz / Tech

US tech giants signal optimism for Sino-US AI cooperation

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, acknowledges challenges but tells forum that China and the US, both global AI superpowers, will find a way to collaborate.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

US-based tech giants are showcasing their latest technologies in chip design, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving during the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo. They include AMD, Qualcomm, Synopsys and Dell.

Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), expressed "optimism" on the future of Sino-US cooperation in AI, despite geopolitical tensions. While acknowledging challenges such as changing geopolitical landscapes, investment restrictions, and heightened regulatory compliance requirements, Allen believes both countries, as two global AI superpowers, will find a way to collaborate.

US tech giants signal optimism for Sino-US AI cooperation
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, is optimistic about future Sino-US cooperation.

Companies from both countries will "find a narrow way forward" on AI cooperation, Allen told a forum on "Artificial Intelligence Empowering New Industrialization."

The CIIE's special AI zone is a platform for US firms to showcase their innovative products and technologies. Synopsys, a first-time CIIE exhibitor, is a leading electronic design automation company that provides essential tools for silicon design and verification.

Meng Pu, Qualcomm China's president, said the company is deeply integrating with Chinese partners to offer 5G and AI techs. As a CIIE exhibitor every year, Qualcomm showcases technologies in smartphones, computers and connected vehicles and views huge market potential brought by generative AI.

Globally, generative AI can bring a market size of US$2.6 to US$4.4 trillion annually in the future. We are in the initial stages of a generative AI wave, Gao told the fourm.

China has now over 4,500 core AI firms nationwide, as the No. 2 country worldwide in AI industry revenue. AI has a wide range of applications in industrial and other sectors in China, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

US tech giants signal optimism for Sino-US AI cooperation
Ti Gong

The special AI zone at the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Qualcomm
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Synopsys
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     