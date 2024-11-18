Huawei's new phone a hot debut with millions of reservations in hours

Company's latest announcement of Mate 70 follows the successful release of its Mate 60 series last year, which defied US sanctions and showcased its technological prowess.

Huawei's highly-anticipated Mate 70 series, with pre-orders from Monday, has generated a buzz in the Chinese market. The launch follows the successful release of the Mate 60 series last year, which defied US sanctions and showcased Huawei's technological prowess.

Huawei's online store posted an official teaser and allowed users to reserve the Mate 70 and two pro versions at noon on Monday, without requiring a deposit or revealing prices. The Mate 70 series, featuring the latest HarmonyOS, advanced AI capabilities, and optimized camera systems, garnered over 1.5 million reservations within six hours of the pre-order launch. The company said it would hold a conference next Tuesday to reveal more information about the models.

Huawei returns to the top 3 The overwhelming response underscores the strong demand for Huawei's flagship devices, even in the face of ongoing US restrictions.

Huawei returned to third position in the domestic smartphone market with a 15.3 percent market share, according to researcher International Data Corp or IDC.

With the launch of the Mate 70 series, the company aims to further consolidate its position and challenge the dominance of other major players, including Apple's iPhone, industry insiders said. After several years of decline, China's smartphone sales are set to remain stable and see slight growth in the coming years. Sales will hit 292.8 million units in 2028, compared with 285 million units in 2024, according to IDC.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE