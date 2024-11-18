﻿
Huawei's new phone a hot debut with millions of reservations in hours

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
Company's latest announcement of Mate 70 follows the successful release of its Mate 60 series last year, which defied US sanctions and showcased its technological prowess.
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0

Huawei's highly-anticipated Mate 70 series, with pre-orders from Monday, has generated a buzz in the Chinese market.

The launch follows the successful release of the Mate 60 series last year, which defied US sanctions and showcased Huawei's technological prowess.

Huawei's online store posted an official teaser and allowed users to reserve the Mate 70 and two pro versions at noon on Monday, without requiring a deposit or revealing prices.

The Mate 70 series, featuring the latest HarmonyOS, advanced AI capabilities, and optimized camera systems, garnered over 1.5 million reservations within six hours of the pre-order launch.

The company said it would hold a conference next Tuesday to reveal more information about the models.

More than 1.8 million reservations are made for Huawei Mate 70 by 9pm on Monday.

Huawei returns to the top 3

The overwhelming response underscores the strong demand for Huawei's flagship devices, even in the face of ongoing US restrictions.

Huawei returned to third position in the domestic smartphone market with a 15.3 percent market share, according to researcher International Data Corp or IDC.

With the launch of the Mate 70 series, the company aims to further consolidate its position and challenge the dominance of other major players, including Apple's iPhone, industry insiders said.

After several years of decline, China's smartphone sales are set to remain stable and see slight growth in the coming years. Sales will hit 292.8 million units in 2028, compared with 285 million units in 2024, according to IDC.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

People flocked to a Huawei store in Shanghai after the release of Mate 60 models last year.

HarmonyOS NEXT: A game-changer

One of the key highlights of the Mate 70 series is HarmonyOS NEXT, the fifth generation of Huawei-backed operating system. With over a billion devices running HarmonyOS, Huawei is well-positioned to expand its ecosystem and challenge the dominance of Android and iOS in China.

Analysts at Canalys believe HarmonyOS NEXT, coupled with Huawei's strong brand reputation and developer ecosystem, has the potential to disrupt the Chinese smartphone market. The company's focus on AI integration and innovative features will further enhance user experience and drive sales.

Huawei's challenge to Apple had almost disappeared after 2019 after US sanctions. But it has now become a rival for the iPhone in the Chinese market, according to US-based IDC.

The latest iPhones with Apple Intelligence lack multi-language support at present, as Apple is said to be releasing AI services in Chinese next year, so it will be hard for the new products to generate much growth, IDC said.

As Huawei continues to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape, the success of the Mate 70 series demonstrates its resilience and commitment to technological innovation, industry officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
