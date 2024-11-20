Tech Titans Share AI Vision at World Internet Conference 2024

Top executives Chinese tech firms, from 360, Alibaba and Xiaomi, share visions on how to better use and regulate artificial intelligence in the ongoing World Internet Conference 2024.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's chairman and chief executive, said AI has been adopted in all business sectors of the company, from smartphone, Internet of Things devices and the new electric vehicles. Currently, Xiaomi ranks the No.3 in global smartphone market, with users from over 100 countries and regions.

However, Lei also acknowledged the dual-edged nature of AI, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity governance and international cooperation to mitigate potential risks, he told the opening ceremony of WIC in Wuzhen of Zhejiang Province on Wednesday.

Today, the biggest "variable force" in the Internet is artificial intelligence, which brings more connections and changes to various industries, to bring a more intelligent society, Eddie Wu, Alibaba's chief executive, told WIC forum on Wednesday.