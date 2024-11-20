﻿
Tech Titans Share AI Vision at World Internet Conference 2024

Top executives from leading Chinese tech firms, including 360, Alibaba, and Xiaomi, have shared their insights on the potential and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI).
Top executives Chinese tech firms, from 360, Alibaba and Xiaomi, share visions on how to better use and regulate artificial intelligence in the ongoing World Internet Conference 2024.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's chairman and chief executive, said AI has been adopted in all business sectors of the company, from smartphone, Internet of Things devices and the new electric vehicles. Currently, Xiaomi ranks the No.3 in global smartphone market, with users from over 100 countries and regions.

However, Lei also acknowledged the dual-edged nature of AI, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity governance and international cooperation to mitigate potential risks, he told the opening ceremony of WIC in Wuzhen of Zhejiang Province on Wednesday.

Today, the biggest "variable force" in the Internet is artificial intelligence, which brings more connections and changes to various industries, to bring a more intelligent society, Eddie Wu, Alibaba's chief executive, told WIC forum on Wednesday.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

WIC forum was held in Wuzhen on Wenesday.



The top-level WIC forum, themed "Embracing a People-Centered and AI-For-Good Digital Future," brought together industry regulators, business leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss the future of the digital world.

Large language models (LLMs) will reshape almost all industries today. Vertical and customized LLMs more suit China's development, as they require less AI capabilities and are relatively more secure, said Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360, China's biggest online security firm.

Zhou also warned risks and security problems of AI.



Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
