Cybersecurity center stage at World Internet Conference

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and the increasing interconnectedness of devices have expanded the battleground for cybersecurity, posing new challenges for individuals, organizations, and governments alike. This critical issue was a central theme at the World Internet Conference 2024, held in Wuzhen in Zhejiang Province.



Globalization of cybersecurity Qi-Anxin Technology Group, a leading cybersecurity firm, was honored with a Distinguished Contribution Award at the conference. The company has been expanding its global footprint, securing a significant 300 million yuan (US$42.2 million) deal in 2023, the largest overseas cybersecurity deal for a Chinese company.

Qi Xiangdong, its chairman, highlighted the growing security risks associated with the increasing connectivity of vehicles, roads, and cloud infrastructure in the autonomous driving sector. He emphasized the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect critical systems and data. In 2030, the new vehicle-related security market revenue will hit 2 trillion yuan.

AI-powered security solutions Shanghai-based Hehe won a contest at WIC for using AI technology to fight online fraud and deep fakes in the financial industry. The company's technology leverages AI to detect and mitigate sophisticated cyberattacks, ensuring the security of sensitive financial information and the identity of users. While bringing convenience to people's lives, AI has also created unprecedented security challenges. It has become an "attack and defence" battle for a while, Hehe said. Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity leader, has been a regular participant at WIC since 2014. The company has been collaborating with Chinese partners to develop advanced security solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Chinese market, said Alvin Cheng, general manager of Kaspersky China. One of its notable achievements was the detection of a critical security vulnerability in Apple's iPhone with iMessage loopholes. It could have allowed attackers to take complete control of users' iPhones and data.

