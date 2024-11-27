﻿
Biz / Tech

AI revolutionizes retail: Chinese companies embrace generative AI

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-27       0
Given the complex geopolitical landscape, Deloitte recommends retailers in China to prioritize domestic AI models and service providers such as Huawei.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-27       0

More retailers in China are expected to make use of generative AI for content production, online marketing, promotions and customer management services. They are, however, advised to choose domestic AI models and service providers due to a complicated geopolitical environment, Deloitte said recently in Shanghai.

Generative AI (GAI), as an important force to promote enterprise innovation and transformation, is leading the retail industry into a new era of intelligence. The industry is embracing the wave, covering application scenarios and best practices in the whole retail chain process, according to a whitepaper released by Deloitte.

Given the complex geopolitical landscape, Deloitte advises retailers to prioritize domestic AI models and service providers. Huawei, in collaboration with domestic chipmakers and partners, has developed a comprehensive AI infrastructure for the retail industry. This infrastructure empowers retailers with advanced tools and solutions to optimize their operations and enhance customer engagement, it said.

AI revolutionizes retail: Chinese companies embrace generative AI
Ti Gong

Huawei introduces its AI solutions for vertical industries in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Deloitte
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     