AI revolutionizes retail: Chinese companies embrace generative AI

More retailers in China are expected to make use of generative AI for content production, online marketing, promotions and customer management services. They are, however, advised to choose domestic AI models and service providers due to a complicated geopolitical environment, Deloitte said recently in Shanghai.



Generative AI (GAI), as an important force to promote enterprise innovation and transformation, is leading the retail industry into a new era of intelligence. The industry is embracing the wave, covering application scenarios and best practices in the whole retail chain process, according to a whitepaper released by Deloitte.

Given the complex geopolitical landscape, Deloitte advises retailers to prioritize domestic AI models and service providers. Huawei, in collaboration with domestic chipmakers and partners, has developed a comprehensive AI infrastructure for the retail industry. This infrastructure empowers retailers with advanced tools and solutions to optimize their operations and enhance customer engagement, it said.