Nvidia says 'happy to answer any questions' as China launches antitrust probe

Chip giant Nvidia has responded to a China antitrust investigation by saying it is "happy to answer any questions regulators may have."

"Nvidia wins on merit, as reflected in our benchmark results and value to customers, and customers can choose whatever solution is best for them," the US-based firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We work hard to provide the best products we can in every region and honor our commitments everywhere we do business. We are happy to answer any questions regulators may have about our business."

The response came after the State Administration of Market Regulation said on Monday night it would launch an antitrust investigation of Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox, an Israeli-American supplier producing high-speed Ethernet cards and specializing in network interconnect equipment, including network interface cards, switches, and cables.

Nvidia's shares dropped 2.55 percent in Monday (US time) trading.

The case traces back to April 2020 when Nvidia announced it would acquire Mellanox for US$6.9 billion. After the acquisition, Nvidia integrated Mellanox's technology into the development of its core data center GPU products, marking a significant step in becoming a leader in computing power for the AI era.

As required by international acquisitions, the deal needs approval from relevant countries. Although Chinese regulators approved the transaction at the time, they imposed several antitrust conditions to prevent post-merger monopolistic risks, which Nvidia was required to comply with.