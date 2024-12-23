﻿
MediaTek brings AI power to a wider range smartphone users

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:50 UTC+8, 2024-12-23
Mid-range AI processor Dimensity 8400 poised to democratize on-device AI features in the market with its adoption by Xiaomi's Redmi, Oppo and Vivo as the first batch of brands.
MediaTek announced the launch of its Dimensity 8400, a mid-range AI processor, in China on Monday.

The chip enhances AI capabilities while reducing power consumption and lowering the cost barrier for smartphone manufacturers.

Dimensity 8400 is poised to democratize on-device AI features in the market for smartphones priced under 4,000 yuan (US$548).

Smartphone brands Xiaomi's Redmi, Oppo, and Vivo have already committed to adopting the new chip, bringing advanced AI capabilities to millions of users in China, the world's largest smartphone market.

MediaTek brings AI power to a wider range smartphone users
Ti Gong

The new mobile chip features enhanced generative AI functions.

MediaTek supplies processors to numerous smartphone brands that are renowned for their powerful performance and cost-effectiveness. The company's Dimensity 8 series currently powers hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

The Dimensity 8400 boasts a 41 percent improvement in multi-core performance and a 44 percent reduction in peak power consumption compared to its predecessor. This enables on-device support for generative AI tasks such as Stable Diffusion, alongside extended video playback and gaming sessions through AI-powered energy management.

"The debut of this new chip empowers a wider audience to experience cutting-edge AI technology on their devices," MediaTek said.

According to Canalys, approximately 12 percent of smartphones sold in China this year will incorporate generative AI features, such as ChatGPT-like capabilities, surpassing the global average of 9 percent. Chinese brands are increasingly leveraging generative AI in their smartphones to create a differentiated high-end user experience in the local market and challenge Apple's dominance.

While AI features are available in flagship models from Apple and Huawei, powered by their own chips, these devices typically carry a premium price tag exceeding 6,000 yuan or even surpassing 10,000 yuan.

