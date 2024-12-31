Huawei cut prices for high-end Pura and X line smartpones

The Pura line is known for its photography features. After the price cut, the Pura 70 Ultra costs 2,000 yuan less, with a starting price of 7,499 yuan. Other models in the series, such as the Pro+, Pro, and standard Pura 70, have cuts ranging from 1,100 to 1,300 yuan, with prices from 4,699 yuan. The foldable Mate X5 model will cost 2,500 yuan less, starting at 10,499 yuan.

Huawei is offering discounts, of up to 2,500 yuan (US$342), on several high-end smartphone lines including the Pura 70 series and the Mate X5, consolidating its lead in the market segment costing over US$600.

The promotions come amid a rebounded market performance for Huawei's premium phones, covering the Mate, Pura and X foldable lines, and including trendy triple-folding models.

Researcher Canalys noted that Huawei's sales in the US$600 or above segment grew by 32 percent year on year in the third quarter, taking third position globally with an 8-percent market share. The market leaders are Apple and Samsung.

Facing stiff competition, Apple has been cutting prices in China since October.

Buyers could save up to 1,600 yuan on an iPhone 16 before the Singles Day shopping event, the first time Apple has cut the price of the new models released just one month previously.

In 2025, the share of smartphones over US$600 in China will reach 30.9 percent, an increase of 2.1 percentage points from the previous year, according to researcher IDC.