Chinese firms display innovation and gadgets at CES 2025

World's biggest consumer electronics show reflects increasing diversification of Chinese manufacturers' "go global" strategy, with product lines expanding from traditional items.

Over 1,300 Chinese companies attended the opening of the CES show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the world's biggest consumer electronics show held annually.

They are showing the latest technology and gadgets such as the world's biggest LED TV, augmented reality or AR glasses, artificial intelligence PCs and robots and cars with more intelligent features. Despite ongoing US-China disputes in the tech industry, CES 2025 has attracted over 1,300 Chinese companies this year, compared with last year's 1,115. Chinese participation accounts more than a quarter of the 4,500 registered exhibitors in 2025, according to media reports.

Imaginechina

CES 2025 reflects the increasing diversification of Chinese manufacturers' "go global" strategy, with product lines expanding from traditional PCs, phones, and tablets to segments such as AI glasses, floor sweeping robots, intelligent companions and other emerging intelligent terminal products. Chinese brands are occupying a more important share of the global market, said Wang Jiping, vice president of IDC China.

Ti Gong

Ahead of the CES opening, Hisense released a 116-inch Mini LED TV, the world's biggest RGB-Mini LED TV. With its own AI chip, Hisense features an advanced RGB color management system to offer users vivid images. The TV, making its debut at CES, will start global sales in March, helping Hisense consolidate its leading position in the 100-inch or above market. Lenovo, China's biggest PC computer, is showing its latest AI PCs at the event. XReal will showcase new XReal One glasses and the convergence applications between AI and AR. According to IDC, AI PC sales will hit 250 million units in 2028, accounting for 91 percent of total sales. Chinese businesses, covering robot, automotive and PC makers, also emerged in the CES opening keynote by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive. Huang released new RTX 50 Series GPUs, small size AI super-computing desktop products and various AI tools and services to deeply connect artificial intelligence and physical worlds. Chinese robot makers, including Fourier and Unitree, were mentioned in Nvidia's keynote. The chip giant is expanding its AI capabilities from PC and data centers to robotics and automotive sectors with "physical AI" tools. Huang said they will help robots learn using simulated environments that closely mimic the real world.