COVID-19

Tesla refutes rumor about its work resumption schedule

Tesla has denied rumors that it will resume production at its Shanghai plant by mid-May at the earliest.
Tesla has denied rumors that it will resume production at its Shanghai plant by mid-May at the earliest.

It was rumored on Friday that Tesla had told investors about the plan to resume production at its Shanghai plant, saying the Gigafactory Shanghai will be down until 'at least' mid-May, with the recovery of auto parts supply chains.

Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla, denied this on Friday evening.

The company said that it has been fulfilling the responsibility of epidemic prevention and control, strictly implementing all epidemic prevention and control requirements, and arranging work in line with the government's anti-epidemic policies at any time.

The Gigafactory Shanghai, located in the Pudong New Area, has halted production since March 28 after the city imposed a full lockdown in Pudong and Puxi, which was then extended to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
