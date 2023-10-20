﻿
Top DPRK leader affirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties in meeting with Russian FM

Xinhua
  14:32 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met in Pyongyang with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

During the meeting, Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, reviewed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month in Russia and reaffirmed the DPRK's willingness to "faithfully" implement the agreements reached by the two leaders, the report said.

Kim and Lavrov exchanged views on a host of important issues of mutual concern and agreed to "actively cope with the complicated regional and international situation" on the basis of political and strategic trust between the two countries and expand bilateral ties in all fields through joint efforts, according to the KCNA report.

DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with her Russian counterpart on the same day, the KCNA said.

Choe and Lavrov discussed ways of pushing DPRK-Russia relations to a higher level "as required by the present situation" and promoting bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields including economy, culture and advanced science.

They also exchanged views and reached consensus on how to intensify joint actions on the pressing situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, among other important regional and international issues.

The Russian foreign minister wrapped up his two-day visit to the DPRK and left Pyongyang on Thursday, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
