3 dead, 8 injured in workshop collapse in China's Inner Mongolia

Three people died and eight others were injured when a factory workshop collapsed on Thursday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Friday.

The accident occured at around 3:00 pm on Thursday in the Mataihao coal mine factory in Zasak Township, Ijin Horo Banner. Eleven workers were trapped after the collapse took place, according to the emergency management bureau of Ordos City.

By 3:55 am on Friday, all the trapped people had been rescued and they were then sent to a local hospital for treatment. Among them, three died after medical treatment failed.

Relevant departments are conducting an investigation into the accident.