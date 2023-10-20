﻿
News / Nation

China announces export control on certain graphite materials, products

Xinhua
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
The Chinese government announced on Friday that it will impose export controls on certain graphite materials and related products.
The Chinese government announced on Friday that it will impose export controls on certain graphite materials and related products.

In an announcement jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs, the export of artificial graphite materials and related products with high purity (purity>99.9percent), high strength (flexural strength>30Mpa) and high density (density>1.73g/cubic centimeter) will be banned, unless permission is granted.

Meanwhile, natural flake graphite and its products, including spheroidized graphite and expanded graphite, will also be banned from export unless there is permission, according to the announcement.

The control measures take effect on December 1, 2023, according to the announcement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
