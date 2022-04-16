Services to remain in Jiading despite closed-off management

Rumors circulating on WeChat that Jiading District will implement a five-day closed-off management during which services will be suspended have been confirmed as false.

The district's pandemic prevention and control office told the city's official rumor-debunking platform that while closed-off management would be conducted between April 15 and 21 across the district, local residents would still be able to make purchases via various means including group buying. Supplies provided by sub-district governments will also be delivered to residents.

During the latest closed-off management, when nucleic acid tests, epidemiological surveys and wide range disinfection will be conducted, the district will continue to adopt the three-level management approach which has classified local areas as either "locked down," "controlled" or "precautionary" based on the results of previous screenings and risk levels.