Hong Kong to distribute about 100,000 sets of RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection

Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2022-06-04       0
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said Saturday that it will distribute around 100,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to people in an area.
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said Saturday that it will distribute around 100,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to people in an area of the region as part of a follow-up on recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in estates in Kwun Tong and Wong Tai Sin with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

In an effort to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 176 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 270 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
