China sets up expert commission on off-campus tutoring supervision

The Chinese education authority has established an expert commission on off-campus tutoring supervision, as part of its efforts to ease the burden on students in compulsory education.

Members of the national expert commission have been recently unveiled, according to the Ministry of Education. They include experts and scholars in the fields of education, law, economy, and public policy, as well as professionals familiar with off-campus tutoring supervision.

The selection and recommendation process of the commission members started last year, the ministry said, adding that the commission was set to provide policy consultation, carry out investigation and research, and guide the appraisal of tutoring.

In 2021, China rolled out the "double reduction" policy to ease the burden of excessive core-subjects homework and off-campus tutoring faced by middle and primary school students, allowing them more time to rest and play, and promote their all-round moral, intellectual, and physical development.