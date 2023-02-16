﻿
Feature / Education

China sets up expert commission on off-campus tutoring supervision

Xinhua
  16:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-16       0
The education authority has established an expert commission on off-campus tutoring supervision, as part of its efforts to ease the burden on students in compulsory education.
Xinhua
  16:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-16       0

The Chinese education authority has established an expert commission on off-campus tutoring supervision, as part of its efforts to ease the burden on students in compulsory education.

Members of the national expert commission have been recently unveiled, according to the Ministry of Education. They include experts and scholars in the fields of education, law, economy, and public policy, as well as professionals familiar with off-campus tutoring supervision.

The selection and recommendation process of the commission members started last year, the ministry said, adding that the commission was set to provide policy consultation, carry out investigation and research, and guide the appraisal of tutoring.

In 2021, China rolled out the "double reduction" policy to ease the burden of excessive core-subjects homework and off-campus tutoring faced by middle and primary school students, allowing them more time to rest and play, and promote their all-round moral, intellectual, and physical development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     