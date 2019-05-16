Chance to view nationwide award-winning art

An exhibition of award-winning paintings, calligraphy and photography works from across the country will open at the China Art Museum during the 12th China Art Festival.

An exhibition of award-winning paintings, calligraphy and photography works from across the country will open at the China Art Museum during the 12th China Art Festival, which kicks off in Shanghai on Monday.

The exhibition highlights the ingenuity and quality in China’s art community over the past three years. The number of the participating artworks is quite daunting, with almost 1,000 pieces on display.

Fan Di’an, chairman of the Chinese Artists’ Association, said: “Shanghai is the cradle of China’s artistic education, and I am glad to see works by so many young and middle-aged artists have been selected in this national level art exhibition.”

Xu Jiang, director at China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, one of the top art academies in the country, said, “Viewers may find changes in the art language among these works. Time changes, and so does the art creations, which should be stamped with the vicissitudes of society.”

The highlight of the exhibition goes to some large-sized artworks that take center stage of the showrooms.

“Due to the limitation of the exhibition space in most of the galleries, large-sized artworks are rarely presented to the public,” said Li Lei, director of the China Art Museum. “But thanks to the perfect space of China Art Museum, about 20 huge calligraphy works, four of which measure a width of 10 meters, will render a special visual impact on the viewers.”

Another highlight of the exhibition is a group of paintings created under the theme of “Shanghai” by local artists.

Titled “Never Broadened Street,” the work, composed of triple scrolls, is a creation of Hong Jian, a renowned ink-wash painter. His work depicts some old villa houses and a street scene in the downtown area.

Hong said: “I didn’t paint any people in the work, which conjures up a soothing atmosphere and the impression of being in a hanging garden. In my eyes, this is the true flavor of Shanghai.”





Date: From May 21 to August 14, 9am-5pm

Venue: China Art Museum

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd, Pudong New Area