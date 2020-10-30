Feature / Art & Culture

Italy meets Japan in Tuveri comic strips

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  00:00 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
"Igort: Recount Through Visual Image" features a series of comic strips created by Igort Tuveri, one of Italy's most prominent graphic novelists.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  00:00 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0

“Igort: Recount Through Visual Image,” an exhibition currently running at Bund 18 Art Museum, features a series of comic strips created by Igort Tuveri, one of Italy’s most prominent graphic novelists.

Tuveri is also a musician, film director and writer whose art has strongly influenced the development of Italian comics.

Organized by Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum and ISTITUTO italiano DI CULTURA, the exhibition is divided into four categories covering black comics, biographical novels, historical novels and diary essays.

Born the son of a classical composer in 1958, Tuveri was surrounded by Russian culture as a child, as his father was inspired by Russian music and his grandmother told him stories from Russian novels before he could read.

At the age of 20, he moved to Bologna, where he spent time with other artists. Not limited to one form of expression, he quickly worked as an illustrator, musician, essayist, radio presenter and comic author. His first professional comic pages were published in 1980.

The spotlight of the exhibition is Tuveri’s comics influenced by Japanese culture. During the 1990s, he spent long periods in Japan producing artwork for the Japanese market. His thorough understanding of the nuances of the local culture reflected in his work were like that of a Japanese native.

In addition to his comics, the exhibition features “Five is a Perfect Number,” an award-winning movie Tuveri directed.

Italy meets Japan in Tuveri comic strips

 “Fats Waller” (2004)

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 5 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm
Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery
Address: 2F, 18 Zhongshan Road E1

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     