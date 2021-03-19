Feature / Art & Culture

Buzzword: 这不比博人传燃? Isn't it more exciting than "Boruto?"

﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
The expression originates from an audience of "Boruto," the spin-off of "Naruto" – one of the best-loved manga and anime properties in the world.
﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  17:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0

这不比博人传燃?

Zhè bùbǐ Bórénzhuàn rán

Isn’t it more exciting than “Boruto?"

Buzzword: 这不比博人传燃? Isnt it more exciting than Boruto?

A scene from “Boruto,” the spin-off of “Naruto” — one of the best-loved manga and anime properties in the world

The expression originates from an audience of “Boruto,” the spin-off of “Naruto” — one of the best-loved manga and anime properties in the world. While the “Naruto” series, created by Masashi Kishimoto, introduced an entire generation to anime, opinions toward “Boruto” anime are divisive. Many find the spinoff anime disappointing and even call it a flop for its inconsistent plot and messed up power scaling. Thus, critics invented the expression “这不比博人传燃?” or simply “比博燃,” to compare “Boruto” to other animes of its kind. It has gone viral online as an increasing number of netizens leaving that comment down below many popular, stress-reliever type videos. As many take it teasing and amusing, “Boruto” lovers find it annoying and disrespectful, regarding that many people playing with the meme have never watched “Boruto” anime.

看这个六秒的短视频！这不比博人传燃？

Kàn zhège liùmiǎo de duǎnshìpín! Zhè bùbǐ Bórénzhuàn rán?

Check out this six-second short video! Isn’t it more exciting than “Boruto?”

带薪难过 dàixīn nánguò

get paid at work for depression

Buzzword: 这不比博人传燃? Isnt it more exciting than Boruto?
Imaginechina

The expression “带薪难过” (get paid at work for depression) rose to fame on the Internet as a Twitter user’s post “Pro-tip: Never be sad on holiday/weekend. Cry on a workday. Get paid for your depression. Don’t let capitalism win” took the frontpage on Reddit and was translated into Chinese on Sina Weibo. 

The expression is derived from “带薪休假,” referring to “paid leave.” In recent years, other related phrases have come forth, like “带薪摸鱼” (get paid while slack off) and “带薪难过” (get paid at work for depression). The later rose to fame on the Internet as a Twitter user’s post “Pro-tip: Never be sad on holiday/weekend. Cry on a workday. Get paid for your depression. Don’t let capitalism win” took the frontpage on Reddit and was translated into Chinese on Sina Weibo. The relatable tweet ignited heated discussion both in China and abroad as many netizens do feel depressed at work.

带薪难过，又多了一条说服自己努力工作的理由。

Dàixīn nánguò, yòu duōle yītiáo shuìfú zìjǐ nǔlì gōngzuò de lǐyóu.

Getting paid at work for depression gives another reason to persuade myself to work hard.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Weibo
Sina
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     