Buzzword: 这不比博人传燃? Isn't it more exciting than "Boruto?"

The expression originates from an audience of "Boruto," the spin-off of "Naruto" – one of the best-loved manga and anime properties in the world.

这不比博人传燃?

Zhè bùbǐ Bórénzhuàn rán

Isn’t it more exciting than “Boruto?"

The expression originates from an audience of “Boruto,” the spin-off of “Naruto” — one of the best-loved manga and anime properties in the world. While the “Naruto” series, created by Masashi Kishimoto, introduced an entire generation to anime, opinions toward “Boruto” anime are divisive. Many find the spinoff anime disappointing and even call it a flop for its inconsistent plot and messed up power scaling. Thus, critics invented the expression “这不比博人传燃?” or simply “比博燃,” to compare “Boruto” to other animes of its kind. It has gone viral online as an increasing number of netizens leaving that comment down below many popular, stress-reliever type videos. As many take it teasing and amusing, “Boruto” lovers find it annoying and disrespectful, regarding that many people playing with the meme have never watched “Boruto” anime.

看这个六秒的短视频！这不比博人传燃？

Kàn zhège liùmiǎo de duǎnshìpín! Zhè bùbǐ Bórénzhuàn rán?

Check out this six-second short video! Isn’t it more exciting than “Boruto?”

带薪难过 dàixīn nánguò

get paid at work for depression

The expression is derived from “带薪休假,” referring to “paid leave.” In recent years, other related phrases have come forth, like “带薪摸鱼” (get paid while slack off) and “带薪难过” (get paid at work for depression). The later rose to fame on the Internet as a Twitter user’s post “Pro-tip: Never be sad on holiday/weekend. Cry on a workday. Get paid for your depression. Don’t let capitalism win” took the frontpage on Reddit and was translated into Chinese on Sina Weibo. The relatable tweet ignited heated discussion both in China and abroad as many netizens do feel depressed at work.

带薪难过，又多了一条说服自己努力工作的理由。

Dàixīn nánguò, yòu duōle yītiáo shuìfú zìjǐ nǔlì gōngzuò de lǐyóu.

Getting paid at work for depression gives another reason to persuade myself to work hard.