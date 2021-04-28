Feature / Art & Culture

Curtain up for first-class performances this spring

Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
As the curtain is rising on a new season, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater is committed to introducing first-class performances and providing fun activities.
Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater is committed to introducing first-class performances and providing fun activities.

As the curtain is rising on a new season, theater goers don’t need to worry about the impact of COVID-19 on performances. The theater has prepared more than 80 shows — including concerts, drama, dance and children’s plays — a feast of art for both adults and children this spring.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the theater’s 2021 Red Classical Culture Series will include 14 performances marking the heroic deeds of many of the people involved. An exhibition depicting the hard road traveled during the development of the Party is open to the public free through August 31.

Curtain up for first-class performances this spring
Qin Jian / Ti Gong

Renowned performers Liu Yang (left) and Zhang Junbo sing an excerpt from the musical “Flowers for Algernon,” which will be staged in May, at the launch ceremony for the new music season at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater. 

Another highlight of the theater’s program will be the debut of monthly outdoor performances along the Yuanxiang Lake. A test run during the National Day holiday last year, which was also the sixth anniversary of the theater, received high praise from those fortunate to have enjoyed two outdoor performances.

Following the success, the theater decided that the outdoor performances would be held every month from May to October this year. Audiences can also enjoy the charm of art in the outdoor waterscape theater in May and June.

Art education is another focus of the theater.

The third children’s choir festival will be held as usual in summer, but with many more groups participating. It is estimated that around 80 choral groups will be taking part.

More cooperation with renowned art troupes, including China National Opera House, Grand Sino Philharmonic Orchestra and Shanghai Dance Theater, will also be launched this year.

‘Flowers for Algernon’

Charlie Gordon has an intellectual disability, and all he wants in life is to be a smart man like normal people. Accidentally, he is chosen to take part in an experiment to raise IQs and undergoes a brain surgery with Algernon, an experiment rat. After surgery, Gordon becomes a genius, even making speeches and talking about the future at university. But his life gradually falls from the heaven to a dark place with anxiety, bias and jealousy. He discovers that the real world is awful and inhumane. His thoughts bring him both wisdom and terrible feelings.

Date: May 22, 7:30pm; May 23, 2:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

‘The Eternal Wave’

A signature work of Shanghai Dance Theater, “The Eternal Wave” has been extremely popular with audiences since its debut in 2019. The show is based on the real story of Chinese revolutionary martyr Li Bai. Together with his wife Lan Fen, the couple risked their lives for 12 years as they secretly passed information over the radio. They witnessed the death of numerous comrades, and Li sent out the last telegraph before bravely sacrificing his life. The stage design is filled with typical Shanghai elements such as shikumen buildings, narrow alleyways, newspaper stands and tailors’ shops. A qipao dance is a highlight of the work.

Date: April 29-May 1, 7:30pm; May 2, 2pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

‘The Comedy About A Bank Robbery’

The ill-run Bominghan City Bank receives a large task — Prince Ai Dehua plans to keep a valuable diamond there. The news soon reaches the ears of criminals Du Qi and Ba Ji who escape from prison and gather Kai Li and Shan Mu to steal it. They don’t expect that the chaos will embrace them during the crime. The comedy is produced by Mahua FunAge which aims to pass on happiness and positive energy to audiences.

Date: June 18, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

‘Halloween Games’

On Halloween night, fans of Agatha Christie gather in a villa for their annual Halloween games. However, a murder happens unexpectedly, which links to the members of the Mousetrap Research Club who have been missing for 15 years. People feel anxious as nobody knows if this is just a game or a real murder, so they have to cooperate with each other to investigate the case. The drama adapted from Christie’s “The Mousetrap” made its debut in 2009 and has been captivating audiences ever since.

Date: May 6, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater

Address: 159 Baiyin Rd

白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     