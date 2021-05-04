Feature / Art & Culture

Three lifetimes in Jiangnan laid out through works of art

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:41 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
An exhibition featuring more than 60 ink-wash paintings and calligraphy works created by a group of artists at Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy is running at Suzhou Art Museum.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:41 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0

“Recalling Jiangnan in three lifetimes of rebirth,” an exhibition featuring more than 60 ink-wash paintings and calligraphy works created by a group of artists at Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy, is currently running at Suzhou Art Museum through May 16.

Jiangnan, the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, has provided Chinese artists with poetic inspiration for centuries. And it still does for modern artists today, who continue to seek catharsis and motivation from the river’s enchanting stretches.

As an exchange exhibition between Shanghai and Suzhou, “the exhibition will reflect some of the similarities of the regional cultures in the two cities,” said Yang Qi, vice director at Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy. 

“In fact, because of the geographic locations of the two cities, they compose an indispensable part of Jiangnan culture.”

Some of the paintings showcased at the exhibition are the most recent works created by the artists at the academy.

For example, “The Lane of Julu Road” by Hong Jian depicts a silent street scene among old villas in Shanghai.

With the absence of local residents and passers-by, a kind of nostalgic and elegant ambience wafts over Hong’s paintings, as if these old buildings are the quiet witnesses of the vicissitudes toward the past and the present in the surroundings.

Another highlight of the exhibition is Lin Ximing’s “The Watertown in Jiangnan.”

Three lifetimes in Jiangnan laid out through works of art

“The Watertown in Jiangnan” by Lin Ximing

Lin, a veteran Shanghai ink-wash painter, was born in Yongjia in Zhejiang Province.

He is adept at depicting the movement of water. The artist prefers to form a simple tableau with succinct brushwork, conjuring up a distant yet poetic artistic language with a modern esthetic taste.

Three lifetimes in Jiangnan laid out through works of art

"Villa on Fenyang Road" by Hong Jian

Exhibition info

Date: Through May 16 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm
Venue: Suzhou Art Museum
Address: 2075 Renmin Rd, Suzhou

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     