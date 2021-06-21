New play delves into origin of CPC to celebrate its centennial

The CAA created the play "Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" set against the backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli neighborhood, where the Second National Congress of the CPC was held.

The China Academy of Art created the play "Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" set against the backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli neighborhood, where the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

After making its debut in Shanghai in April, the play has toured through eastern Chinese cities, including Nanjing, Hefei, Wuxi and Yantai. On June 16, it was staged at the Hangzhou Butterfly Theater.

"The play is directed by Professor Mou Sen who led the crew from the Cross-Media Art School to integrate history, art and cross media in the play," said Gao Shiming, headmaster of the CAA.

In July of 1922, 12 CPC delegates gathered in secret at the residence of Li Da in the Fudeli shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhood, one of few remaining clandestine Party sites in Shanghai following a series of police raids.

Over eight days, they shaped the first CPC constitution which contained six chapters and 4,000 words.

"A hundred years ago, a group of young people in their 20s started the greatest cause ever made in modern Chinese history. It changed the country's destiny and world pattern. And Fudeli is the start point," Gao said.

The play tells the story of how the CPC was founded and the first constitution drafted.

"We have combed through archives and dug deeper into history. All the plots were based on historical documents. We believe true stories are more touching than fictional plots," said Wu Bing, scriptwriter of the play from the CAA.