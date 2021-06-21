Feature / Art & Culture

New play delves into origin of CPC to celebrate its centennial

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0
The CAA created the play "Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" set against the backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli neighborhood, where the Second National Congress of the CPC was held.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0

The China Academy of Art created the play "Once Upon A Time in Fudeli" set against the backdrop of Shanghai's Fudeli neighborhood, where the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

After making its debut in Shanghai in April, the play has toured through eastern Chinese cities, including Nanjing, Hefei, Wuxi and Yantai. On June 16, it was staged at the Hangzhou Butterfly Theater.

"The play is directed by Professor Mou Sen who led the crew from the Cross-Media Art School to integrate history, art and cross media in the play," said Gao Shiming, headmaster of the CAA.

In July of 1922, 12 CPC delegates gathered in secret at the residence of Li Da in the Fudeli shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhood, one of few remaining clandestine Party sites in Shanghai following a series of police raids.

Over eight days, they shaped the first CPC constitution which contained six chapters and 4,000 words.

"A hundred years ago, a group of young people in their 20s started the greatest cause ever made in modern Chinese history. It changed the country's destiny and world pattern. And Fudeli is the start point," Gao said.

The play tells the story of how the CPC was founded and the first constitution drafted.

"We have combed through archives and dug deeper into history. All the plots were based on historical documents. We believe true stories are more touching than fictional plots," said Wu Bing, scriptwriter of the play from the CAA. began working on the play, he led performers from the crew to visit on Road N. to gain better understanding of the past before staging the production.Students from the CAA also created 16 miniature models based on archival photos which were set up at the theater as a preview of the patriotic play.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The play “Once Upon A Time in Fudeli” tells the story of how the Communist Party of China was founded and its first constitution was drafted to mark its centennial. 

  • The play “Once Upon A Time in Fudeli” tells the story of how the Communist Party of China was founded and its first constitution was drafted to mark its centennial. 

  • The play “Once Upon A Time in Fudeli” tells the story of how the Communist Party of China was founded and its first constitution was drafted to mark its centennial. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     