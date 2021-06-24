﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Capturing everyday scenes with watercolors

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
"To the Lasting Rhymes of the Long River: Watercolors of Jiangnan Scenery by Chen Xidan" is an exhibition featuring 88 watercolors created by the veteran artist.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0

With Chen Xidan's brushstrokes, Zhujiajiao, a watertown in Shanghai's suburbs, and the Bund are depicted as two elements of the city's landscape.

"To the Lasting Rhymes of the Long River: Watercolors of Jiangnan Scenery by Chen Xidan" is an exhibition featuring 88 watercolors created by the veteran local artist.

Running at Jiushi Art Gallery through August 8, the exhibition is divided into three sections – the Bund, Canal Town and the European Glimpse – with subjects ranging from architecture and street scenes to watertowns and riverside scenes.

Capturing everyday scenes with watercolors
Ti Gong

"The Morning Ferry"

Born in Shanghai in 1936, Chen is a member of China Artists' Association, an honorary member of the Australian Watercolor Institute and a registered member of the National Watercolor Society in the United States.

As an artist who has been engaged in watercolors for six decades, Chen is also the curator and chief judge of the Shanghai Zhujiajiao International Watercolor Biennale.

The spotlight of the exhibition is the Bund section, perfectly echoing this exhibition venue inside a century-old building on the Bund.

Chen has created 500 to 600 artworks over the years of the Bund in different times and seasons.

"As Shanghai native, I have witnessed dramatic changes in this city and of course the Bund. From dawn to dusk, I can't remember how many times I have walked along the Bund. How many scenes have I recorded? I have tried very hard, but I am afraid they are far from enough," Chen lamented.

Capturing everyday scenes with watercolors
Ti Gong

"Autumn in Canal Town"

For example, his work "The Morning Ferry" depicts the shuttling ships on the shimmering water of Huangpu River, rendering vitality and prosperous spirit of the city.

Water is Chen's favorite subject, as reflected in his "Canal Town" series.

Regardless of the subject or the time, Chen's works always feature vibrant colors and bright sunshine. The dynamics between cold and warmth, moist and dry, intensity and lightness, and lines and planes are on full display in his creations.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through August 8 (closed on Mondays), 10am–6pm
Venue: Jiushi Art Gallery

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     