Capturing everyday scenes with watercolors

"To the Lasting Rhymes of the Long River: Watercolors of Jiangnan Scenery by Chen Xidan" is an exhibition featuring 88 watercolors created by the veteran artist.

With Chen Xidan's brushstrokes, Zhujiajiao, a watertown in Shanghai's suburbs, and the Bund are depicted as two elements of the city's landscape.

"To the Lasting Rhymes of the Long River: Watercolors of Jiangnan Scenery by Chen Xidan" is an exhibition featuring 88 watercolors created by the veteran local artist.

Running at Jiushi Art Gallery through August 8, the exhibition is divided into three sections – the Bund, Canal Town and the European Glimpse – with subjects ranging from architecture and street scenes to watertowns and riverside scenes.

Ti Gong

Born in Shanghai in 1936, Chen is a member of China Artists' Association, an honorary member of the Australian Watercolor Institute and a registered member of the National Watercolor Society in the United States.

As an artist who has been engaged in watercolors for six decades, Chen is also the curator and chief judge of the Shanghai Zhujiajiao International Watercolor Biennale.

The spotlight of the exhibition is the Bund section, perfectly echoing this exhibition venue inside a century-old building on the Bund.

Chen has created 500 to 600 artworks over the years of the Bund in different times and seasons.

"As Shanghai native, I have witnessed dramatic changes in this city and of course the Bund. From dawn to dusk, I can't remember how many times I have walked along the Bund. How many scenes have I recorded? I have tried very hard, but I am afraid they are far from enough," Chen lamented.

Ti Gong

For example, his work "The Morning Ferry" depicts the shuttling ships on the shimmering water of Huangpu River, rendering vitality and prosperous spirit of the city.



Water is Chen's favorite subject, as reflected in his "Canal Town" series.

Regardless of the subject or the time, Chen's works always feature vibrant colors and bright sunshine. The dynamics between cold and warmth, moist and dry, intensity and lightness, and lines and planes are on full display in his creations.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through August 8 (closed on Mondays), 10am–6pm

Venue: Jiushi Art Gallery

