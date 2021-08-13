Feature / Art & Culture

Young and established artistic dynamic

The annual summer exhibition "In Between Days X" features works from artists Ye Hongxing, Sun Bo and Huang Yulong, as well as three emerging artists.
The annual summer exhibition "In Between Days X" that recently kicked off at Art+ Shanghai Gallery features works from artists Ye Hongxing, Sun Bo and Huang Yulong, as well as three emerging artists – Kim Yoo-min, Hor Peixuan and Wang Baoliang – who are set to generate more dynamics for the gallery's collections.

Artist Ye continues pouring spirituality into her latest "Supernova and Eclosion" series by formulating meme stickers on canvas to create medleys of projecting imagery beyond physical reality.

Characterized by incredible instinct to express the power of nature, Sun's works delve into the realm of the intangible and transcendent.

Two mineral color works on canvas titled "Ji" (Ultimate) allude to Sun's quest to present "colors in his work as nature itself intended."

Courtesy of Art+ Shanghai Gallery

The exhibition features a dozen of works by six contemporary artists from home and abroad.

South Korean artist Kim's "Return" series deals with the intricacies of human emotions. Her latest work "Cheng Xian" (Art of Lines) sees her painstakingly paint and sculpt countless thin lines to mimic the ever-changing internal dynamics of the mind and heart.

The qiancengdi (multi-layer cloth sole) technique, a traditional Chinese shoemaking craft, inspired Wang to come up with the concept of rejuvenation in his sculpted creations "Remanufactured Object," which are made up of layers of old clothing.

The series of paintings "The Firefly meeting" are other inspirations of nature created by Hor, revealing her personal experiences with time, space and life itself.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through September 1 (closed on Sundays and Mondays), 10:30am-6:30pm

Venue: Art+ Shanghai Gallery

Address: 191 Nansuzhou Road

Art+ Shanghai Gallery
﻿
Follow Us

