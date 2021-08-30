Insight into revered Chinese philosopher's teachings

In cooperation with Shaoxing Museum, the exhibition "A Story of Yangming" is on display at Jiading Museum, introducing the life and philosophy of Wang Yangming (1472-1529).

In cooperation with Shaoxing Museum, the exhibition "A Story of Yangming" is on display at Jiading Museum, introducing the life and philosophy of Wang Yangming (1472-1529), one of the most significant Chinese philosophers during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The exhibition showcases 27 of his works, calligraphies and rubbings in five halls.

Li Jiaqi / Ti Gong

One highlight, which includes the pictures, stories and comments from later generations in the second hall, covers Wang's life experience from every angle – from how he was banished, went through hardships and tribulations and finally realized and understood the rule of saints in a cave, along with the meaning of his "traditional ethic connotations of the unity of theory and practice" philosophy.

"Wang's philosophy means that truth stays in everyone's heart, so everyone can reach it through grasping, which broke the traditional theories in the past and opened up a brand new world in intellectual life at that time," said Qian Tingting, a staff at the museum.

Another highlight is a 75.6-centermeter-long letter provided by Beijing's Palace Museum. It was written to Wang's little brother Wang Boxian, hoping he could go with him to grasp the truth and seep through books in the cave.

"You can feel Wang was so eager to chase the truth and his spirit trying to pass the truth onto other people," said a visitor surnamed Wang.

Li Jiaqi / Ti Gong

To enhance the experience for visitors, the exhibition also offers an online audio guide and games, such as puzzles of Wang's philosophical structure and ancient Chinese scholars.



"It was hard to understand only through reading the captions, but I can better understand Wang's beliefs with these games," said Xiao Yihan, a fourth grader.

Li Jiaqi / Ti Gong

Visitors are required to make advance reservations through Jiading Museum's official WeChat account and must wear a mask at all times in the museum.

'A Story of Yangming' exhibition

Date: Through September 25 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Jiading Museum

Admission: Free

Address: 215 Bole Rd

博乐路215号