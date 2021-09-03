Buzzword: 六边形战士 liù biān xíng zhàn shì, hexagon warrior

AFP

六边形战士 liù biān xíng zhàn shì

hexagon warrior – Ma Long

Japanese media often use hexagonal radar charts to display the strengths and weaknesses of table tennis players. The six sides show strength, serve, defense, speed, technique and experience. Ma Long, captain of China's men's national table tennis team, received perfect scores in those six areas and has no weaknesses. As such, the table tennis sensation is dubbed "六边形战士 hexagon warrior." As there's a "Long" (dragon in Chinese) in the legendary player's name, Japanese media also call him "帝国破坏龙" (the strongest destructive dragon in the world of table tennis) to show his reign of terror. Some table tennis lovers also call Ma "奶龙 milk dragon" since he has fair skin and a gentle personality – contrasting with his fierce energy while competing.

马龙成为了首个蝉联奥运会男子单打冠军的选手.他创造了历史.不愧是六边形战士!

Mǎ lóng chéngwéi le shǒugè chánlián àoyùnhuì nánzǐ dāndǎ guànjūn de xuǎnshǒu. Tā chuàngzào le lìshǐ. Búkuì shì liùbiānxíng zhànshì!

Ma Long became the first player to retain the men's singles title at the Olympics. The history-maker is truly a hexagon warrior!

I like this!

"KKSK" is the abbreviation of Japanese "ここすき" (koko suki), translated into "I like this bit" or "I like this part." It originally appeared in the bullet comment on Niconico, a Japanese video-sharing platform. KKSK has since gone viral, and is mainly used on other video-sharing platforms like bilibili and AcFun when commenting on a certain part of a video. It's also used on YouTube but requires indicating the timestamp, because its comment system is different. However, some people find it difficult to understand the meme without explanation and prefer to express their affection in a more direct way rather than using KKSK.

自从这届奥运会开始哔哩哔哩上就有好多奥运健儿们的视频,每次刷到马龙的我都会在弹幕里刷KKSK.

Zìcóng zhèjiè àoyùnhuì kāishǐ Bilibili shàng jiùyǒu hǎoduō àoyùn jiàn'érmen de shìpín. Měicì shuā dào mǎ lóng de wǒ dōu huì zài dànmù lǐ shuā kksk.

Since the Tokyo Olympics, many videos of Olympic athletes have emerged on Bilibili. Every time I watch one of Ma Long, I leave a bullet comment saying: KKSK (I love this part).