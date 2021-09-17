Where music, robots and cartoons converge

Multiple exhibitions are ongoing at HOW Art Museum.

Song Xinyi / SHINE

Multiple exhibitions are ongoing at HOW Art Museum.



Last week, "Colin Siyuan Chinnery: Voluntary Garden" kicked off. The exhibition provides visitors with immersive experiences of experimental sound art performances.

In 2019, 39 musicians – some representing Chinese classical and folk music and some veterans of Beijing's rock scene – played on a small platform in the middle of a pool, one by one, in a Suzhou-style garden next to the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Many of them fused traditional Chinese instruments with contemporary music and others used computers or electronic hardware for compositions.

Artist and curator Chinnery turned the performance into a 19-minute work, in which musicians appear on different screens simultaneously.

Song Xinyi / SHINE

Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama's solo exhibition "Metropolis" is also running at the museum.

Sorayama is known for his precisely detailed, sexy portrayals of feminine robots, along with his design work on the original Sony AIBO. He describes his highly detailed style as "superrealism," which he says "deals with the technical issue of how close one can get to one's object."

His insightful investigation into contemporary issues such as the boundaries of race, eternity of life and the complexity of technology and artificial intelligence, as well as his works, have exerted a wide and profound influence on fields such as advertising, design, film and art.

As Sorayama's first institutional solo exhibition in China, "Metropolis" features many of his works from the 1970s up to the present.

Song Xinyi / SHINE

Manga and otaku culture lovers can also visit Mr.'s solo exhibition "Quotidianist."

Mr.'s neo-pop aesthetics span painting, sculpture, installation and video. Associated with the superflat movement founded by Takashi Murakami, he uses manga and anime to portray his personal fantasies.

His cartoonish visions are essentially inhabited by young characters in typical kawaii style with innocent undertones.

Info:

Dates: Through November 21 ("Metropolis" and "Quotidianist") and December 3 ("Colin Siyuan Chinnery: Voluntary Garden"); 12pm-8:30pm (Tuesday to Friday), 10am-8:30pm (Saturday, Sunday and holidays)

Tickets: 30-268 yuan

Venue: HOW Art Museum

Address: 1 Lane 2277 Zuchongzhi Rd, Pudong New Area