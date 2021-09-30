﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

City promises a 'golden autumn' of art season performances

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-30       0
Festival from October 14 to December 5 features a wide range of the latest and widely acclaimed productions in venues across Shanghai.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-30       0

The autumn season is usually the most prolific for artistic performances in Shanghai and this year is no exception.

Two series of activities, "Show Life in Shanghai" and "All Shanghai is a Stage," will be presented by the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

They will involve an array of the latest and widely acclaimed performances from October 14 to December 5.

"Although the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival will be postponed due to the epidemic, Shanghai audiences can be bathed in the sunshine of art in golden autumn," said Li Ming, director of the center.

The "Show Life in Shanghai" program activity will feature a total of 16 performances involving music, dance, play and traditional Chinese opera.

Patriotic, classic and innovative are keywords for the performances, which will primarily take place in the city's Show Life zone that includes popular downtown art venues such as Shanghai Grand Theater, Yifu Theater and Shanghai Culture Square.

City promises a 'golden autumn' of art season performances
Ti Gong

Wuju Opera's "The Taste of Faith"

Several performances featured in this year's art season will allow audiences to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

They include the Wuju Opera show "The Taste of Faith" by Zhejiang Wuju Opera Research Center and "The Story of the Writer Lu Yao" by the Xi'an Theater.

"The modern interpretation of traditional Chinese culture is one of the features of 'Show Life in Shanghai,'" said Li.

Produced by Jiangsu Grand Theater, a performance named after Cao Xueqin's novel "Dream of the Red Chamber," for example, tells the story through folk dance.

Also, the love story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, the so-called "Chinese Romeo and Juliet," will be retold by Guangzhou Acrobatic Arts Troupe of China.

Beijing Dance Theater will present a dance version of the traditional Chinese legend of "The White Snake," which will be enhanced by AI elements.

City promises a 'golden autumn' of art season performances
Ti Gong

Guangzhou Acrobatic Arts Troupe of China interprets the love story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai through acrobatics.

City promises a 'golden autumn' of art season performances
Ti Gong

The Beijing Dance Theater will present the dance version of the traditional Chinese legend of "The White Snake."

Many celebrated artists, including tenor Yan Weiwen, comedian Chen Peisi and skating pair Zhang Dan and Zhang Hao, will also perform during the season.

As the name "All Shanghai is a Stage" implies, the series of activities will take place in not only traditional venues but also public spaces like parks and lawns in four districts.

During the upcoming National Day holiday, 10 performances featuring folk music, jazz, modern dance and symphony will be presented in the open-air Shanghai City Lawn Music Plaza which surrounds Shanghai Concert Hall in Huangpu District.

City promises a 'golden autumn' of art season performances
Ti Gong

Children's drama "Signor Baffo's Restaurant"

As part of "All Shanghai is a Stage," the exhibition "The Moments," which integrates technology with art, is running until October 8 at Tank Shanghai in Xuhui District.

A series of family activities, including the children's drama "Signor Baffo's Restaurant," and young artists' works will also be presented.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Xuhui
Huangpu
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     