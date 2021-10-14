﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Weaving silkworms into artist's palette

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
"Liang Shaoji: A Silky Entanglement" features a rich-layered collection of artworks, including immersive installations, videos, photographs and audio.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0

In the past three decades, artist Liang Shaoji has been "entangled" with silkworms. In his eyes, silk is the visualization of time and life.

As part of the Power Station of Art Collection Series, "Liang Shaoji: A Silky Entanglement" is perhaps the veteran artist's biggest solo exhibition ever. The retrospective features a rich-layered collection of artworks, including immersive installations, videos, photographs and audio.

Visitors see not only the crucial pieces that highlight the different stages in his career path, but also exclusive artworks specifically created for the PSA and his new crossover pieces in relation to bioscience technology.

Several trays of living silkworms and stacks of mulberry leaves are scattered around one of the exhibition rooms. Visitors can take in the detailed movement of the silkworms, accompanied by a silkworm sound installation. In fact, the work "Listen to the Silkworms/Nature Series No.96" offers the starting point for how to understand Liang's creations.

Serving as more than just Liang's creative medium, the worm is also his friend and mentor, empowering him with both creative motivations and nature-derived inspirations.

Born in Shanghai in 1945, Liang learned soft sculpture from Maryn Varbanov (1932-89), a famous tapestry artist, at the China Academy of Art from 1986 to 1989.

In 1988, after witnessing silkworms working between light and shadow and discovering the scene's ethereal beauty, Liang began using silk – a natural fiber enriched with life – in his artistic creations, which led to his "Nature Series" in a slew of breakthroughs in the 1990s.

The artist now works and lives in Tiantai, Zhejiang Province, as he finds it the perfect place to breed his silkworms.

By breeding silkworms himself, he became well versed in the nature of caterpillars. He would place them on different materials such as wood, bamboo and metal for his works.

On the exhibition's first floor, visitors may be daunted by Liang's gigantic installation with 38 iron chains, titled "Heavy Chain: the Unbearable Lightness of Being."

Hanging down and falling as if from the air, these coarse and heavy chains are covered with soft, light silk, divulging a state of firm belief amid the struggles against destiny.

Weaving silkworms into artist's palette
Courtesy of Liang Shaoji

Liang Shaoji works on the installation "Heavy Chain."

"How to generate tenacity from powerlessness is precisely what Liang Shaoji has been investigating over the past half a century with all his heart and soul," said Hou Hanru, curator of the exhibition. "It is not at all his intention to satisfy a narcissistic complex of retrospection. Rather, he wants to lure every viewer into 'another world' that he incubates through navigating and struggling between being effortless and painstaking, where we can imagine and explore a poetic way of self-salvation."

Like a kaleidoscope, silkworms expand Liang's interpretations beyond art to life itself.

He firmly believes that "silk is a form of returning."

To him, silk amino acid, the most fundamental component of silk, is the origin of life and has healing power.

For example, in "Heavy Clouds," his silkworms have spun a sheath around pieces of fossilized wood dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). While in "Wenchuan Stones," he collected pieces of debris from the ruins of the Wenchuan earthquake-hit area and enfolded them in silk to soothe their "wounds."

He feels silk-spitting is an act that resembles breathing and "cloud forming," which is why "clouds" are a recurring motif in his works.

His creations are filled with an atmosphere of meditation, philosophy and poetry, while illustrating the inherent beauty of silk.

The exhibition also rebuilds Liang's studio and the lab where he works with scientists to study silkworms, showcasing the artist's creativity and the scientists' research.

At the end of the exhibition, the archive section presents four videos that document his creative trajectory over the past several decades, providing another approach to the artist's world of silkworms.

Weaving silkworms into artist's palette
Ti Gong

"The Temple" is a monumental installation that bridges notions of eternity, ritual and redemption across religions and cultures.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through February 20, 2022 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Power Station of Art

Address: 678 Miaojiang Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     