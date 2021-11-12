﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Heroic and challenging lives of firefighters

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:15 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0
The eight-episode documentary series "Frontline" provides insights into the dangerous and respectable firefighting profession.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:15 UTC+8, 2021-11-12       0

The eight-episode documentary series "Frontline" recently debuted on Dragon TV, BesTV and video streaming sites Bilibili and Tencent Video. New episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10pm.

The series, a collaboration between the Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Fire and Rescue Brigade, provides insights into the dangerous and respectable firefighting profession.

Considered one of the most hazardous jobs, firefighters are the city's heroes. During firefighters' careers, they usually undertake several thousand different missions.

Details of their work, which covers a wide realm including fire extinguishing, emergency response and victim rescue, are still unknown to many people.

Heroic and challenging lives of firefighters
Ti Gong

"Frontline" captures how firefighters rush into flames.

The series is the first of its kind in China that offers a panoramic look at firefighters.

For 18 months, the film crew followed the 24-hour lives and heroic deeds of 58 firefighters in two local fire stations – Hongkou and Yichang – which have respective histories of 155 and 90 years.

Firefighters' uniforms were outfitted with dozens of GoPro cameras for the series. The first-hand visual sequences provide an immersive experience for viewers in different kinds of emergencies.

The series captures how firefighters rush into the flames of an old building to save elderly men, and how they extinguish a large garage fire and protect residents' property.

Many lives have been saved, including a construction worker whose head was pierced by a metal bar, a child who was stuck in a revolving door and an elderly man living alone who fell down in his home.

Heroic and challenging lives of firefighters
Ti Gong

Firefighters make a daring rescue in an alley house neighborhood.

Firefighters' hard work also gives comfort to anxious couriers, rebellious teenage boys and lonely old men. They even prevent people from committing suicide.

While recording their efforts to protect the city, the series also focuses on firefighters' emotional world and heart-warming family scenes.

It also includes fire prevention information, pointing out that many of the fires in the series were caused by scooter and e-bike batteries and gas leaks.

Heroic and challenging lives of firefighters
Ti Gong

Firefighters feel quite relieved after the rescue mission.

According to Wang Lijun, director of SMG's Documentary Center, this isn't the first time SMG has presented documentaries based on long-term, continuous shooting.

The documentary series "Life Matters" offers in-depth portrayals of medical workers' high-pressure work.

Foreign firefighting documentaries and television dramas are quite common, including the American series "9-1-1" and Germany's "112-Lifesavers."

However, the Shanghai-produced series hopes to redefine and interpret the word "hero."

In the eyes of Wang, nobody is born a hero. Heroes are ordinary people who can bravely stand up to crises and danger.

"We don't want to portray firefighters simply as superheroes. Instead, we want to portray them as ordinary people in a multitude of ways," said Wang. "Their work doesn't merely depend on courage and bravery. It is based on highly professional team work. Like all of us, firefighters also have problems in their life."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Hongkou
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     