Buzzword: 迷惑行为 Bewildering behavior

迷惑行为 míhuò xíngwéi

Bewildering behavior

Originated in Japan, 迷惑行為 (meiwaku koui) actually means annoying behavior that cause trouble for other people. When the phrase was introduced in China and became an Internet buzzword, its meaning changed to the characters' literal meaning in Chinese: behavior that bewilder or perplex people.

On Weibo, one of the major social networking services in China, an account

"迷惑行为大赏" (exhibitions of bewildering behavior) has more than 3 million followers. The account publishes a wide range of content submitted by other users, from eccentric human behavior to strange looking carrots.

After the account became trendy, the word "迷惑行为" soon became a buzzword mostly used when people tease bizarre people and things they encounter in daily life. It also has derived forms like "迷惑发言" (mihuo fayan, bewildering comments) or "迷惑内容" (mihuo neirong, bewildering content).

今日迷惑行为:我刚从健身房出来,老公就给了我一盒炸鸡.

Jīnrì míhuò xíngwéi: Wǒ gāng cóng jiànshēnfáng chūlái ,lǎogōng jiù gěile wǒ yìhé zhájī.

Bewildering behavior of the day: My husband gave me a fried chicken box as soon as I came out of the gym.

扎心 zhāxīn

stab right in the heart

The phrase is often used in northeastern provinces in China to express the feelings of being very much moved or saddened, usually in a negative context.

It is believed that the phrase first became popular on Douyu, a Twitch-like platform focusing on video game live streaming. A while back when a streamer was playing a game, someone – from northeast China, perhaps – commented on the bullet screen by saying "扎心了老铁!" repeatedly. "老铁 (laotie)" means "best buddies" in northeastern dialects. Soon the phrase became trendy on various social networking services.

Now the "老铁" part is often omitted, and people usually just say "扎心" when their fragile little heart gets hurt by someone's comments.

–你跟妈妈讨论心理问题,就像在煤气泄露时试图点根烟清醒一下.

–是啊,扎心了.

–Nǐ gēn māma tǎolùn xīnlǐ wèntí, jiùxiàng zài méiqì xièlòu shí shìtú diǎn gēn yān qīngxǐng yíxià.

–Shì a, zhāxīn le.

–When you talk to your mum about your mental health problems, it's just like you try to calm down by lighting a cigarette when the gas is leaking.

–Exactly. That stabs right in the heart.