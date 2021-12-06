Feature / Art & Culture

Story of long-forgotten kingdom in Yunnan

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0
Among the bronze wares found in Yunnan Province, a shell container is listed as one of the cultural relics prohibited from being taken out of the country for exhibition.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0

Among the bronze wares found in southwest China's Yunnan Province, a shell container on display at the National Museum of China in Beijing is listed as one of the cultural relics prohibited from being taken out of the country for exhibition. Fifty-one centimeters high, it stands on three paw-like feet, and has a pair of tiger-shaped handles.

The shell container, or a piggy bank in the modern sense, belonged to a noble man of the Dian kingdom during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) and the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220). By the time it was unearthed from the Shizhaishan tombs in Kunming, capital of Yunnan, more than 300 shells were found inside. Experts believe the shells served as currency at the time, and the container was used as a symbol of status.

The value of the artifact is related to the details that adorn the top of the container, where a sacrificial scene is depicted – a rare piece of evidence of the Dian kingdom, which lasted for nearly 500 years.

Story of long-forgotten kingdom in Yunnan
Ti Gong

The bas relief on the top of the bronze shell container depicts a sacrificial ceremony that took place in a public square.

Wearing earrings and a bracelet, a woman sitting in a stilted building is believed to be a priestess hosting a sacrificial ceremony attended by many people. Among them is a naked slave thought to be one of the sacrificial offerings along with livestock.

Sixteen small bronze drums are situated around the stilted building, a major style of traditional Chinese residences common in Yunnan that prevents water from flowing in. In the sacrificial square, there are two huge bronze drums and a sacred pole with two large pythons coiling around it.

The sacrificial square was also a market place where people from different regions traded goods, and there are 127 bronze figurines (not including incomplete ones) on site, each wearing different styles of outfits and accessories.

There is also an intriguing story about the discovery of the ancient kingdom of Dian.

The monumental history book of ancient China "Shiji," or "Records of the Grand Historian," written by Sima Qian, suggested that during the Warring States Period and the Han Dynasty, there was a state called Dian in today's Yunnan.

Story of long-forgotten kingdom in Yunnan
Ti Gong

A bronze shell container unearthed from a tomb of a Dian nobleman in Yunnan Province

However, apart from the several hundred words recorded in "Shiji," no more historical documents about the state had been found. As such, the state faded into oblivion.

Evidence of the existence of Dian reappeared in 1992 when a diver named Geng Wei accidentally discovered some stone plaques with thick moss above them at the bottom of Fuxian Lake in the city of Yuxi, about 60 kilometers from Kunming.

Spanning an area of 212 square kilometers, Fuxian Lake is China's second-deepest freshwater lake, with a depth of 155 meters. The crystal clear lake is a paradise for divers.

To carry out a survey, Geng dived into the lake 38 times, shot many videos and reported his discoveries to experts. From 2001 to 2007, four large-scale archeological investigations were executed underwater.

With the help of advanced sonar equipment and cameras, archeologists found a large number of regular blocks scattered at the bottom of the lake. The discovery of a stone wall, flagstones and magnificent architecture proved the existence of an ancient city with an area of 2.4 square kilometers.

Archeologists believed the underwater remains were the Dian kingdom established by the Dian people, who were believed to live around Lake Dian in northern Yunnan some 2,000 years ago.

According to "Shiji," Zhuang Qiao, general of the State of Chu, was engaged in a war to conquer the "southern barbarians" of Dian during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC).

Despite his victory in the war, Zhuang's forces failed to return home, as his country had been attacked by the State of Qin's armies. He settled down in Dian, married the princess of the Dian kingdom and became the new king.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
National Museum of China
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     