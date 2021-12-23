Feature / Art & Culture

New media artist KAWS ranks top on Fashion IP 100 list

  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-12-23       0
List ranks the most commercially valued global fashion IP in China in terms of designers, designer brands, celebrities, artists and influencers.
New media artist KAWS ranks first in the artist section of the 2021 Fashion IP 100 list issued by Suntchi's resource co-op platform Fashion Exchange and Alibaba's Big Data platform CBNData this week.

The list covers the most commercially valued global fashion intellectual properties in China in terms of designers, designer brands, celebrities, artists and influencers.

It evaluates them according to three standards: a consumption index, search frequency on Chinese engine Baidu and popularity on China's Weibo, Xiaohongshu (Red) and TikTok.

This is the third edition of the Fashion IP 100 since its launch in 2019.

"Fashion IP refers to brands, artists, celebrities and influencers, as they possess a unique style," said Fang Tao, founder and CEO of Suntchi Brand & Technology, a Chinese fashion, lifestyle and entertainment company founded in 2008.

KAWS, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, is a New York-based pop artist and designer who is no stranger to translating his signature artworks into the digital realm. Following him on the list are three Japanese artists, Takashi Murakami, Hajime Sorayama and Yayoi Kusama.

YEEZY, the fashion brand established by US rapper Kanye West, has surpassed Fear of God to top the designer and designer brand section of the list.

Chinese actor Shawn Yue is ranked No. 1 in the celebrities section, followed by Chinese supermodel Liu Wen.

Source: SHINE
