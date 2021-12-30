Feature / Art & Culture

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0
Four ancient relic sites excavated in Hangzhou were listed amongst the top 10 archeological discoveries in Zhejiang Province. Some date back several thousand years.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-30       0

Four ancient relic sites excavated in Hangzhou were listed amongst the top 10 archeological discoveries in Zhejiang Province this year following a rigorous debate among professionals, experts and project leaders last week.

The four sites span from the Neolithic Period to the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), including a wide range of unearthed artifacts and ruins to verify the long history and enriched culture of Zhejiang and Hangzhou.

Here are some highlights that make these findings stand out from the other finalists.

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

Well-preserved tools from the Shang Dynasty are excavated from Tiaotou Relic Site in Zhongtai Subdistrict.

Relic Site of Xindeng Town

Fuyang District

The town was once a prefecture established during the Three Kingdoms Period (AD 220-280) with high status thanks to its location at the confluence of the Luzhu, Gexi and Songxi rivers. In 1958, it was downgraded from a city to a town.

The ancient Xindeng Town once thrived for its booming trade, ideal geographical location and rich culture. However, it gradually weakened because of the downfall of waterway transportation and changes in economic focus during modern times.

The Hangzhou Institute of Archeology excavated the foundations of the city walls and then found the drainage systems and building ruins which were constructed during the Tang (AD 618-907), Song (960-1279) and Ming dynasties.

Archeologists discovered that Tang Dynasty bricks engraved with the Chinese characters tang (唐), shang (上) and da (大), which means Tang Dynasty, up and large respectively, in the foundation. The Song Dynasty rebuilt the city walls on the foundation of the Tang Dynasty, and they were restored again on the structures of the Song Dynasty in the Ming Dynasty.

However, their construction methods, bricks and other materials distinguish each from the others. The discovery shows evidence of the long history of Xindeng and provides historians with a living proof of the continuity of building techniques, structures and mechanisms of these city walls.

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures
Zhejiang Institute of Archeology / Ti Gong

Tang Dynasty bricks are discovered in Xindeng Town.

Xiaogucheng Relic Site

Yuhang District

This archeological site stretches over the Tiaoxi River which is one of the original sites of Chinese porcelain-making. The Zhejiang Institute of Archeology tried to dig this area in 2004 and then systematically excavated it at the beginning of 2016. A number of potteries and building foundations made in the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) have been unearthed in recent two years, providing essential materials for historians to learn about ancient Hangzhou before the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC).

Rivers have always been seen as cradles for human civilization, and this was exactly the case for ancient people in Xiaogucheng. The Tiaoxi River running through the relic site has developed into a natural moat along with other two waterways.

An artificial platform measuring 12 meters in height and 2,000 square meters in area was built on the northwest side. It is the first Shang Dynasty platform of this type ever found in China. Archeologists also found a well-preserved wooden gate on the northern side from the same era, which is rarely seen in present-day south China.

In addition, a large amount of red clay and stone models indicate it might have been a workshop for forging bronze tools.

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

A bronze relic is found in Xiaogucheng Relic Site in Yuhang District.

Tiaotou Relic Site

Zhongtai Subdistrict

It is believed to be the best-preserved bronze forging settlement in Zhejiang Province with bronze objects, wooden structures, copper ingots, potteries, charcoals and other tools. Radiocarbon dating indicated the findings are from the middle years of the Shang Dynasty.

It is the first time a site of this type has been found in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River Delta region. The findings typify the transition from the Neolithic period to the Early Bronze Age around Tailu Lake, providing crucial materials to historians for researching the origin of China and cultural exchange along the Yangtze River.

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

Tiaotou Relic Site is said to be the best-preserved bronze forging settlement in Zhejiang Province.

Beicun Relic Site

Pingyao Town

The Zhejiang government has accelerated the excavation of Liangzhu Ruins since the site was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019. The Zhejiang Institute of Archeology found new ancient sites in the past two years at Beicun Village and excavated an area of 12,000 square meters, combing through 25 foundations, 141 tombs and 211 pits.

The discovery in Beicun Village could date back to around 3300 BC when Liangzhu city had not yet been established. However, the burial objects and tomb layouts reflect that Liangzhu had already had social classes.

Some unearthed jade articles have proven that Liangzhu was an early regional state with a unified belief based on jade culture. The hallmark of the discovery is a jade bracelet carved with six dragon heads. It is believed to have belonged to an aristocratic woman.

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

The hallmark of the discovery at Beicun Village is a jade bracelet carved with six dragon heads.

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

Some unearthed jade articles in Beicun

Archeological findings provide a window to dynastic periods and ancient cultures

Beicun Relic Site

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     