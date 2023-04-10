Cellist Wang Jian returns home to perform and teach

Renowned cellist Wang Jian has returned to his hometown Shanghai for performances, and to start his teaching career at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

It has been three years since Wang Jian last returned to his hometown Shanghai. The renowned cellist returned not only to perform for his home audience, but also to start a teaching career in his hometown.

"With increasing age, many musicians shift from performing to teaching due to less stamina and other reasons," said 55-year-old Wang. "Some American schools have invited me to teach their students but I decided to come back home and teach students here, so that I can take care of my aging parents at the same time."

Ti Gong

After returning to Shanghai at the end of last year, Wang was named orchestral department professor and doctoral supervisor of the Shanghai Academy of Music – his school. His protégés include middle school, college, and postgraduate students.

Wang started learning cello from his father at the age of four. As a Shanghai Conservatoire student, he was featured in the celebrated documentary film "From Mao to Mozart: Isaac Stern in China."

In 1981, then 12-year-old Wang made his professional debut playing the Saint-Saëns cello concerto with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra at the Shanghai Music Hall. In 1985, with encouragement from Isaac Stern, Wang entered the Yale School of Music and studied with renowned cellist Aldo Parisot.

As a soloist, Wang has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras, and gradually won himself international recognition.

"It's never easy to devote oneself purely to music," said Yu Long, artistic director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. Yu rated his old acquaintance Wang highly.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"A good musician usually sacrifices a lot, including his childhood, to win recognition from the public. Classical music is an imported genre. You have to practice the art to the extreme so as to be heard by the world," Yu said.



Wang's recital at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center has been scheduled for April 28, during which he will perform sonatas by Beethoven, Debussy and Chopin.

"Decades of studying and performing experiences overseas made me realize the very precious side of Chinese traditional culture: the desire for improvement and progress," Wang said.

"Chinese people's artistic pursuit in areas such as painting and poetry are ultimate. Parents would do anything to help children learn and pursue fine art, including learning musical instruments."

Ti Gong

Wang said his foreign musician friends are often amazed at the number of young people who attend China's concert halls.

"In Western countries, attending a concert is a matter of habit," Wang said. "In China, it's optional, which makes it even more praiseworthy, showcasing the Chinese people's interest in and respect for fine art and culture."

Performance info

Date: April 28, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area 丁香路425号