Steady progress reported in construction of Songjiang Hub

The new Shanghai Songjiang Station Service Center, a crucial component of the Songjiang Hub project, is making remarkable strides in its construction.

Over 90 percent of pile-driving work has been completed, and all beam and slab construction in the central station area was finalized.

The project covers a total construction area of around 190,000 square meters, with both above-ground and underground construction.

S1 and S4 areas feature two levels of underground reinforced concrete structures, encompassing 50 percent of the entire excavation area, with the deepest point reaching 12.7 meters.

The excavation and removal of soil were enormous tasks. With efficient management, the team successfully transported almost 360,000 cubic meters of soil in just two months.

Another big challenge was to pour large volumes of concrete. The team subdivided S1 and S4 areas into 16 concrete pouring units. About 33,000 cubic meters of concrete were poured in S1, and 7,400 cubic meters in S4, ensuring the project smoothly transitioned into the next phase in time.

So far the overall progress of the Shanghai Songjiang Station Service Center has reached 39 percent, and associated projects have achieved an overall progress of 22 percent, with 80 percent of soil excavation and 30 percent of the baseplate completed.