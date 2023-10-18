Classical Chinese ink and green painting of minimalist landscapes on exhibit

Zhu Jianzhong, known for "creating an environment, mood, and state of mind" in his artwork, is holding a solo exhibition of his works at the ICICLE Space.

Zhu Jianzhong, a contemporary Chinese artist, is exhibiting a series of ink paintings at his solo exhibition "The Color of Emptiness" at the ICICLE Space.

Zhu, known for his talent for "creating an environment, mood, and state of mind" in his artwork, frequently transports visitors to a realm of minimalistic landscapes.

The 69-year-old artist, who was born in Jiangsu Province, has been engaged in traditional Chinese ink painting for more than four decades.

His paintings frequently portray a lone pine tree surrounded by vast stretches of emptiness, conveying a profound sense of Zen philosophy through subtle brushstrokes and a solemn atmosphere.

What distinguishes his art is his inventive use of several hues of black ink to create "emptiness." He transforms the traditional concept of liubai, or leaving voids in a painting, by turning the "white" sections into "black" and even introducing brilliant hues. This visual method instinctively "dyes" a distinct mood into the artwork.

Sometimes the paintings have a profound and dense ink atmosphere with powerful black tones. Viewers may need to approach the artwork carefully to see the complex details and delicate brushstrokes.

This appearance is obtained through repeated layering and continual refinement. He meticulously applies layers of ink until he believes it has attained the appropriate level of perfection.

Zhu's minimalist approach reflects his contemplation of Chinese Buddhism and traditional landscape art's philosophy of leaving voids, which he infuses with a clean representation of his inner self. It is a spiritual quest for art that goes beyond the boundaries of tradition.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 12

Venue: ICICLE Space



Address: Level 2, Bldg 2, 2567 Hechuan Rd, Minhang District

闵行区合川路2567号2栋2层