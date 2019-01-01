﻿
'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 33: 好久不见 (Hao Jiu Bu Jian)

Apart from "你好" (nǐ hǎo), "哈喽" (hā lóu) and "吃了吗" (chī le ma), what other ways do Chinese people use to greet each other?
Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Apart from "你好" (nǐ hǎo), "哈喽" (hā lóu) and "吃了吗" (chī le ma), what other ways do Chinese people use to greet each other? Zarkamol, a Chinese language enthusiast from Shanghai University, discovered that "hǎo jǐu bú jiàn", which means long time no see in English, is a popular expression of greeting in Chinese.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.

Shot by Zarkamol Munisov. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Chen Cheng. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

