When Kunqu Oprea meets rap and rock on stage

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:50 UTC+8, 2023-04-16       0
Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun has been known for his daring and exploratory efforts combining Kunqu with other music genres.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:50 UTC+8, 2023-04-16

Kunqu Opera prince Zhang Jun has been known for his daring and exploratory efforts combining Kunqu with other music genres, to give new vitality to the traditional opera and attract a young audience.

In his latest crossover performance at The INLET over the weekend, Zhang invited his musician friends who performed with the electric guitar, violin, flute and percussion.

Pingtan master Gao Bowen and rapper Lu Yunchuan were also invited. Together, they demonstrated Zhang's "New Shuimo Tune."

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

"For 12 years, I and my musical director Peng Cheng have been exploring the New Shuimo Tune to give Kunqu Opera a new expression," Zhang told Shanghai Daily.

"The purpose is to keep the 400-year-old traditional art alive among modern audience, and even endow Kunqu with new possibilities with the help of new instruments and creative musicians.

"Kunqu is an age-old art, but it has a young audience in Shanghai.

"That's because Kunqu performers interact with their Shanghai followers often, and get encouraged by them. We should not only perform in big theaters, but also public space for a sense of intimacy with audience."

When Kunqu Oprea meets rap and rock on stage
Ti Gong

Zhang Jun (left) interacts with a guitar player and percussionist on stage.

Kunqu Opera is one of the oldest extant forms of Chinese opera. Traditionally, it takes drum and board to control the rhythm of singing, with Qu flute, three strings and other instruments as the main company.

Kunqu is known for its elegant lyrics, graceful style and delicate performance. It has been listed as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Shanghai native Zhang started learning Kunqu at the age of 12. In addition to performing, he has revitalized and promoted the art form among a younger generation, and received the UNESCO Artist for Peace award for his efforts.

After over a decade of innovative exploration, the veteran artist still has new thoughts to put into practice.

When Kunqu Oprea meets rap and rock on stage
Ti Gong

The performance makes use of the surface of shikumen houses for effect.

"I have been creating dialogue between Kunqu and different musical instruments and music types," said Zhang. "In the future, I want Kunqu to interact with people, musicians and performers, modern or traditional.

"Men's creativity is limitless, and I hope we can achieve new development in music level."

The 48-year-old Zhang announced earlier this year that he will bid farewell to traditional Kunqu Opera stage for a while and concentrate on his position as headmaster of the Shanghai Opera School.

"The students are devoted, just as we used to be," said Zhang. "But today's students are more informative and more open. They have wider knowledge and can be more creative.

"I'm not only a headmaster and teacher, but also their elder schoolmate and friend, who can help and support them en route to the inheritance and development of the traditional art."

When Kunqu Oprea meets rap and rock on stage
Ti Gong

Traditional costumes dazzle.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
