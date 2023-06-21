﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Put the world's woes before enjoyment of earthly indulgences

Zhang Ciyun
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
We should dedicate ourselves to self-denial and service to mankind.
Zhang Ciyun
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
Put the world's woes before enjoyment of earthly indulgences
Li Chaoquan

Fan Zhongyan (AD 989-1052) was a great poet, politician, philosopher, writer and military strategist of the Song Dynasty (AD 960-1279).

Fan’s most famous literary work is a descriptive prose entitled “On Yueyang Tower.” The tower in central China’s Hunan Province has long been regarded as one of the three most magnificent of its kind south of the Yangtze River. The other two are the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, and the Pavilion of Prince Teng in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi Province in east China.

In the autumn of 1046, Fan was invited by his friend Teng Zijing (AD 990-1047), then a local prefect, to write a preface for the newly renovated Yueyang Tower.

Both Fan and Teng were then experiencing some setbacks in their careers as politicians, so Fan wrote the prose not only to praise the tower, but also to express his feelings and euphemistically advise his friend to be more broad-minded and resilient.

Today, nearly every educated Chinese speaker remembers the two most famous lines from Fan’s prose. They read xiantianxia zhi you’eryou, houtianxia zhi le’erle, or “to be the first to worry about the world’s woes, and the last to enjoy the universal weal.”

先天下之忧而忧

xiān tiān xià zhī yōu ér yōu

后天下之乐而乐

hòu tiān xià zhī lè ér lè

Obviously, the saying advocates both self-denial and loyal service to the people of the world.

Fan concludes his prose by saying: “Ah! Without people with this in mind, whom could I go along with?”

Today, these two lines have become a very popular Chinese proverb, frequently quoted to encourage people, especially the social elite, to dedicate themselves to a greater cause and to urge them not to feel sad for personal losses or be pleased by worldly gains.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     