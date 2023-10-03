﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

International photography museum to open near Suzhou Creek

Contemporary photography museum Fotografiska is opening its first Asian museum – its fifth globally – in Jing'an District this month.
Contemporary photography museum Fotografiska is opening its first Asian museum in Jing'an District on October 21.

Covering a space of 4,600 square meters and located next to the historic Sihang Warehouse by Suzhou Creek, Fotografiska Shanghai will be the fifth museum of the group, following venues in Stockholm, Tallinn, New York and Berlin.

Ti Gong

The new Fotografiska Shanghai

It will open with four exhibitions by Chinese and international artists Feng Li, Edward Burtynsky, Fan Xi and Samson Young. These works challenge traditional perspectives while bridging the gap between large-scale documentary works and aesthetic experiences.

Fotografiska museums are among the largest photography museums globally, with the original Stockholm Museum alone averaging over 400,000 visitors annually. As a beacon of contemporary photography, art and culture, Fotografiska offers visitors an immersive experience centered around cutting-edge visual arts.

Ti Gong

Fotografiska Stockholm

While it showcases works from world-renowned masters and emerging talents, one element that makes Fotografiska stand out in the cultural art space is its unique visiting hours – it opens till 11pm at night, allowing visitors to enjoy a show after work as well as inspiring social moments in its café, restaurant and concept store.

Apart from photography, Fotografiska's cross-cultural community events also involve music, dance, technology and other creative art forms, enhancing the recognition and exposure of Chinese artists on the global stage.

Ti Gong

Fotografiska Berlin opened in September.

"We are honored to finally open Fotografiska in Shanghai," said Yoram Roth, chairman of the Fotografiska Group. "The creativity, vitality, and passion for photography and art among the Chinese audience have always deeply impressed me. We felt the need to engage with this new Chinese cultural scene.

"I believe that by working closely with local artists, Fotografiska Shanghai will play a significant role in bringing a better understanding between people and cultures."

More information about the opening exhibitions will be unveiled soon.

If you go:

Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: No.127 Guangfu Road, Jing'an District 光复路127号

