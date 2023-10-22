Arts fair gives new stage works global exposure

The 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival Performing Arts Fair gives new performing art productions a window to reach potential partners and investors.

New performing art productions are provided with a window through which they can reach potential partners and investors from around the world during the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival Performing Arts Fair, which opened at the New Bund 31 in Pudong's Qiantan area.

As an important session of the ongoing arts festival, the fair attracted 1,500 representatives of nearly 500 organizations from more than 40 countries and regions. They have brought with them new stage productions and artistic creations.

Shanghai Grand Theater Arts Group is a local representative of the participating organizations, bringing with it new and popular works by its six venues and troupes – Shanghai Grand Theater, Cadilac Shanghai Concert Hall, Shanghai Culture Square, Shanghai Opera House, Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Chinese Orchestra.

The stage productions cover both traditional Chinese culture and Western art.

Shanghai Grand Theater's "White Snake" is based on a classic Chinese folk story, while "Six Chapters of a Floating Life" gives full play to traditional Kunqu Opera.

Shanghai Opera House's "Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD," premiering next month, draws inspiration from Chinese calligrapher Wang Xizhi's Lantingji Xu (Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion), presenting the aestheticism and romanticism of Chinese calligraphy in a dance form.

Shanghai Culture Square is recommending the English original musical "Once," and French musical "Don Juan."

According to organizers, 12 deals were sealed on the opening day of the fair itself.

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival Center has reached agreements and strategic cooperation with festivals and foundations from Turkey, Romania and Italy.

The center and some local theaters will join hands with their newly found overseas partners in the introduction and promotion of a series of new stage productions in the future.

The fair concludes on Monday. The 28th Yangtze River Delta Performing Arts Fair is also being held at the same time, promoting new stage productions from the neighboring provinces in the region.