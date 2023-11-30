The Online Tour of Holy Trinity Cathedral (Part 1)
21:46 UTC+8, 2023-11-30 0
Built in 1847, near the Bund, the Holy Trinity Cathedral is one of the most beautiful churches in Shanghai. Follow Michelle Qiao to explore stories behind the architecture.
21:46 UTC+8, 2023-11-30 0
Built in 1847, near the Bund, the Holy Trinity Cathedral is one of the most beautiful churches in Shanghai. It is reported that the early construction process of the church was quite bumpy. Follow Michelle Qiao to explore stories behind the architecture.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports