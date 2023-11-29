Feature / Art & Culture

Urban people subjects of figure paintings at China Art Museum

"City & Figure – 2023 National Teaching and Creation on Figure Painting from Art Academies" has 450 artworks by students and teachers from 40 art academies around the country.
"Happy Dancing," Bai Ying, ink-on-paper

"We still don't know 4," He Lanshan, ink-on-paper

The exhibition "City & Figure – 2023 National Teaching and Creation on Figure Painting from Art Academies" is showing at the China Art Museum through February 25, 2024.

The exhibition features 450 artworks by students and teachers from 40 art academies around the country, reflecting a panoramic view, and the high level, of Chinese figure painting.

Chen Xiang, director of the China Art Museum, believes that figure painting has a critical position in the development of Chinese painting, as it directly reflects real life with a distinctive zeitgeist.

"This exhibition brings together more than 40 colleges and universities across the country, as well as many famous painters, young teachers in the area," Chen said. "I hope that this exhibition will not only show the unique charm of Chinese figure painting with a contemporary spirit, but attract more viewers to appreciate this special art genre."

Feng Yuan, honorary chairman of the China Artists Association, believes that contemporary culture is actually urban culture, as people are the basic units of a city.

"Only the background of a city can provide contemporary figure painting with rich and profound materials, as a driving force for the continued development of figure painting," Feng explained, "At a time when realistic painting is reviving and seeking ways for new expression, figure painting will certainly become a highlight."

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through February 25, 2024, 10am-6pm

Venue: B2 Exhibition Hall, China Art Museum

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd

上南路205号

