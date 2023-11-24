Feature / Art & Culture

Exploring harmony: Shanghai Urban Space Art Season's dual exhibitions

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  10:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0
Two exhibitions "Art meets idea" and "2023 Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmonious Coexistence" are held as special projects of SUSAS in Qingpu District.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  10:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-25       0
Exploring harmony: Shanghai Urban Space Art Season's dual exhibitions

On-site scene

As a series of events and activities of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season (SUSAS), two exhibitions "Art meets idea" and "2023 Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmonious Coexistence" are held as special projects of SUSAS in Qingpu District.

Located on the 2nd, 3rd and 7th floors of Shanghai Hongmiao Art Center, the exhibition hall covers an area of about 5,000 square meters. The building itself is constructed in the traditional Chinese architecture style with an oriental aesthetics.

The two exhibitions feature a total of more than 200 artworks, varying from paintings, photographs, to sculptures and installations.

"2023 Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmony" is an exhibition that invites a group of art academies around China to participate, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, China Academy of Fine Arts, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts.

Exploring harmony: Shanghai Urban Space Art Season's dual exhibitions

In fact, Qingpu District has been a rich prosperous town since the ancient time.

However, under the rapid economic development, problems such as environmental pollution and ecological damage have become increasingly serious there. The theme of "Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmonious Coexistence" aims to arouse the concern and respect of mankind for the ecological environment via these art renderings involved with the theme.

According to the organizer, this exhibition helps to promote the green and sustainable development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Likewise, "Art meets ideas" attracts the artists from local art academies such as College of Fine Arts at Shanghai University and College of Fine Arts at East China Normal University. Through their artworks, visitors might ponder about the harmonious relationship between human and nature through the special angle of the artists.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through the end of December (close on Mondays),10am-4pm

Address: No.299 Shuangbang Rd, Qingpu District

Tel: 6328-3602 (for reservations)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     