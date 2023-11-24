Exploring harmony: Shanghai Urban Space Art Season's dual exhibitions

Two exhibitions "Art meets idea" and "2023 Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmonious Coexistence" are held as special projects of SUSAS in Qingpu District.

As a series of events and activities of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season (SUSAS), two exhibitions "Art meets idea" and "2023 Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmonious Coexistence" are held as special projects of SUSAS in Qingpu District.

Located on the 2nd, 3rd and 7th floors of Shanghai Hongmiao Art Center, the exhibition hall covers an area of about 5,000 square meters. The building itself is constructed in the traditional Chinese architecture style with an oriental aesthetics.

The two exhibitions feature a total of more than 200 artworks, varying from paintings, photographs, to sculptures and installations.

"2023 Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmony" is an exhibition that invites a group of art academies around China to participate, including the Central Academy of Fine Arts, China Academy of Fine Arts, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts.

In fact, Qingpu District has been a rich prosperous town since the ancient time.

However, under the rapid economic development, problems such as environmental pollution and ecological damage have become increasingly serious there. The theme of "Ecology – Man and Nature in Harmonious Coexistence" aims to arouse the concern and respect of mankind for the ecological environment via these art renderings involved with the theme.

According to the organizer, this exhibition helps to promote the green and sustainable development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Likewise, "Art meets ideas" attracts the artists from local art academies such as College of Fine Arts at Shanghai University and College of Fine Arts at East China Normal University. Through their artworks, visitors might ponder about the harmonious relationship between human and nature through the special angle of the artists.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through the end of December (close on Mondays),10am-4pm

Address: No.299 Shuangbang Rd, Qingpu District

Tel: 6328-3602 (for reservations)