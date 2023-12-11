Zhang Peicheng, Ding She exhibit diverse artwork at Liu Haisu Art Museum

Contemporary Shanghai Style Masters Duo Exhibition Series features representative works by Zhang Peicheng and Ding She, two generations of artists who grew up in Shanghai.

The ongoing exhibition "Contemporary Shanghai Style Masters Duo Exhibition Series" features representative works by Zhang Peicheng and Ding She, two generations of artists who grew up in the city of Shanghai.

Curated by Shi Mo, it is the third chapter of the duo exhibition series, hosted by the Liu Haisu Art Museum, where it is being held, and the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

Zhang brings his latest two ink painting series that focus on primitive human life and modern-day urban life. The two series with different styles form a contrast and demonstrate Zhang's ink-style self-dialogue.

Over the years, Zhang has formed a distinct style from the exploration of folk art styles in his early years. His paintings at this exhibition also record the artist's deep understanding of the relationship between people and the world around them.

The exhibited artworks by Ding are diverse in type, including paintings, installations, manuscripts, and digital works. These works are mostly large, with the largest reaching a height of about 10 meters. Ding is adept at abstract symbol expression and the portrayal of Eastern cultures. His works are basically expressed in an abstract style.

Ding came to Shanghai from Zhejiang Province during his youth. In his eyes, the richness of artists is a prominent advantage of Shanghai, and he has had the privilege of living, studying, and working in this city, experiencing its artistic atmosphere and atmosphere.

Date: through December 24

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd W.

延安西路1609号