Feature / Art & Culture

Italy loans Caravaggio masterpieces for Pudong museum

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
'Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque,' the first Caravaggio-themed show in China, is at the Museum of Art Pudong, featuring Caravaggio treasures and other Baroque artists.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  16:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-13       0
Italy loans Caravaggio masterpieces for Pudong museum

"Boy with Basket of Fruit," Caravaggio, 1595, oil on canvas, ©Galleria Borghese, Rome

Merely the name of Caravaggio (1571-1610) stirs the senses of local art lovers.

Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio, was one of the most revolutionary painters in the history of Western art. He is widely considered the last master from the Renaissance period and the pioneer who triggered the beginning of Baroque period.

"Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque," the first Caravaggio-themed exhibition in China, is showing at the Museum of Art Pudong through April of next year.

Produced by Shanghai Liujiazui Development (Group) Company Ltd, the exhibition also marks the first collaboration between MAP and Galleria Borghese in Rome, which boasts the largest collection of Caravaggio's works in a single collection.

With over 60 authentic works on view, among which six are iconic masterpieces by Caravaggio and others by more than 40 other Baroque artists, the exhibition presents a holistic picture of Baroque art.

"The exhibition is a celebration of Baroque pictorial art in all its forms," said Francesco D'Arelli, co-curator of the exhibition and director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Shanghai. "It showcases a perpetual dialogue between the past and the present, and between the different artistic personalities that characterized that era. The aim is to express the artistic trepidation that was prevalent during that period, full of continuous inspiration, against a backdrop of great change in history.

"We're very glad to present this exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong and very grateful to MAP for this great opportunity to introduce art from Italy to the Chinese audience through the presentation of the collection of Galleria Borghese," he said

Italy loans Caravaggio masterpieces for Pudong museum

"The Crowning with Thorns" by Caravaggio, 1603, oil on canvas,© Banco Popolare di Vicenza Collection, Prato

Baroque is a style that developed in the 17th century, an era of astronomical discoveries, absolute rulers, and the Counter-Reformation. The term baroque derives from the Portuguese word barroco and the Spanish word barrueco, indicating an irregular pearl, not perfectly round.

Baroque first appeared in the field of architecture – architects began to go beyond the fixed patterns of classical order, imbuing architecture with a strong sense of ornamentation and exuberance. Later Baroque prevailed in art and music.

His "Boy with Basket of Fruit," one of Italy's most precious art treasures, is the highlight of the exhibition.

One of Caravaggio's earlier works, the painting shows a young man, in a three-quarter pose, holding a basket full of autumn leaves and fruits, such as apples and bunches of grapes. In this work, light takes the leading role, seeping in from behind the boy and reflecting off the basket, revealing its contents with all their irregularities and imperfections.

Exhibit Info

Date: Through April 14, 2024, 10am-9pm

Venue: Museum of Art Pudong

Address: 2777 Binjiang Ave

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     