Feature / District

International center opens in Huacao Town

The Huacao International Community Center is expected to serve more than 9,000 expats in Huacao Town of Minhang District.
The Huacao International Community Center that will serve more than 9,000 expats in Huacao Town of Minhang has opened to the public at 550 Jidi Road. It is the first of its kind in the district.

The venue of about 1,100 square meters encourages exchanges between Chinese and foreign residents. It offers daily life-related services, cultural and sports, education and entertainment activities.

Huacao in the northern tip of Minhang boasts as many as 13 international neighborhoods that accommodate more than 9,000 foreign residents from 78 countries and regions in the world.

In the past, public services were mismatched in international communities as the local community committee members found it hard to mingle into an international neighborhood and the foreigners also had difficulties in seeking help.

To offer a solution in one of the regions with one of the most foreign resident densities in Shanghai, Huacao took the initiative to adopt a collaborative operation mode supported by professional community service agencies and related local enterprises.

The community center now offers legal, tax, medical and mental health consulting services to expats, and also functions as a service center for overseas personnel, immigrants, international social workers, legislation, and as a hall for law receptions.

The center has gyms, multinational classrooms, Chinese ancient civilization study rooms and children's study rooms, and offers courses on Chinese calligraphy, traditional costume display, international cuisine, Chinese martial arts, handicrafts and others.

Sixteen languages expressing welcome are engraved upon a wall of a reception hall.

"We hope that foreigners will feel more at home in Huacao," said a manager of the center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
Special Reports
