What's happening in Minhang District in October

A retrospect of the opening of the Grand NeoBay Cultural Arts Center and a carefully designed immersive script to take tourists back to the Mid-Autumn Festival of 400 years ago.

New cultural Center reflects Soft Power

East China Normal University / Ti Gong

Maqiao takes visitors back 400 years

Ti Gong

News in Brief

Child's clinic opens

The Zhu Daqian Psychology Team from the Children's Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University has set up a workshop at the Shenxin Community Health Service Center. It is the first community children and adolescent mental counseling clinic in Minhang District. The venue is equipped with a consultation area, a sand-play therapy area and a treatment area. Children who come for medical treatment will be screened and evaluated, and those with abnormal screening results will be registered and managed according to their classification. For those at mild risk, intervention and treatment can take place in the community; and for those at moderate or high risk, they can be referred through a green channel to the psychology department at the children's hospital for appropriate treatment. After the phased therapy, patients can return to the community for follow-up management.







Rice wins gold medal

Hu Early Rice 193 from the Shanghai Gujie Grain Professional Cooperative won a golden medal at the 2023 Shanghai National Day Rice Competition. The cooperative is the largest rice cultivation organization in Minhang's Pujiang Town, with over 10 years of rice planting experience. This year, the team led by Luo Lijun, a chief scientist of the Shanghai Agricultural Biogenetics Center, cultivated and planted water-saving and drought-resistant rice. The cooperative was also designated the Luo Lijun Water-saving and Drought-resistant Rice Trial Base.







Changes at MIXC

Classic brands including Jo Malone London and On Running have opened new stores at Shanghai MIXC. In addition, a brand-new baby care center will also be unveiled soon, to provide a more convenient and comfortable shopping experience for families with children. The 200-square-meter one-stop center is divided into "active" and "quiet" zones according to different functions. The quiet area includes a breastfeeding room, a parent-child restroom and other spaces that are only accessible to women with babies, to ensure greater privacy.







Jinping festival back

The Jinping Night Festival has brought a three-day carnival to the 2-kilometer street of Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict, after a three-year hiatus. The audio and visual feast included nine kinds of street art performances. As an event of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the festival has been held seven times since 2014.







Tuhu Car lists in HK

On September 26, Tuhu Car, China's leading online-to-offline integrated car service platform, officially listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with an issue price of HK$28 (US$3.58) per share and a net fund raising of HK$1.081 billion. Tuhu became the first Hong Kong-listed company in the independent automotive after-sales service market. The company's main business is located in the Xinzhuang Industrial Area, with its headquarters, research and development center, procurement center and marketing center located in Minhang.







Elderly services

By 2025, Minhang will establish 110 community comprehensive service centers for the elderly, and achieve full coverage of dementia-friendly community construction in subdistricts and towns, the district government revealed. It will also build 1,600 beds for elderly people with cognitive impairments and 32 professional dementia care day-care centers, and provide specialized aging-friendly renovation services for 2,000 households with patients with cognitive impairments.

Minhang Today

Two South African fur seals from the Skysea Aquarium have become celebrities on social media. Staff of the aquarium revealed that Pang Ding and Jiang Jiang are very close to humans. They play hide-and-seek with the staff when the staff clean underwater. They dine on sardines and anchovies every day.







The Dream Flower Campsite in Pujin Subdistrict has become a popular choice for people to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a holiday in nature. It includes a water-themed tent area, a garden lawn, a children's playground and campsite villas.







Hongqiao Historical and Cultural Exhibition Hall has opened to the public at 3051 Hechuan Road. Visitors can learn about the development history of Hongqiao through text, pictures, and multimedia interaction, as well as experience a virtual 3D ride through the area's Wujing Road business district.

Guan Yu Temple