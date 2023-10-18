Learn to make traditional Double Ninth cake

It is a tradition of eating Double Ninth Cake in Chinese folklore. The cake has a soft and fragrant texture with a slightly sticky mouthfeel.

The Double Ninth Festival is a traditional Chinese folk holiday that falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month each year.

According to ancient Chinese beliefs, the festival is an auspicious day, as nine represents completeness and renewal.

In ancient times, people celebrated the festival by climbing mountains, paying respects to gods and ancestors, and having banquets for longevity. These customs have been passed down to today, and new connotations have been added, such as expressing gratitude and respect for the elderly and climbing mountains to enjoy the autumn scenery.

It is a tradition of eating Double Ninth cake in Chinese folklore. The cake that consists of glutinous rice flour and rice flour. It has a soft and fragrant texture with a slightly sticky mouthfeel. The cake is filled with delicate red bean paste and topped with sour-sweet raisins and red dates.

Here are some tips on how to make a Double Ninth cake at home.

The ingredients you need include glutinous rice flour, rice flour, red bean paste, sugar, diced red dates and raisins.

Dissolve the sugar in water. Pour the glutinous rice flour and rice flour into the sugar water and stir constantly while gradually adding water.

Knead the dough until it becomes smooth, and then put it in the mold. Steam for 20 minutes. Spread a layer of red bean paste on top of the steamed cake, then place the remaining dough on top and sprinkle the raisins and diced red dates on top.

Steam for another 40 minutes, then it's ready to serve.